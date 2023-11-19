Home

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Minister Claims ‘Murder Plot’ After Congress’ Jyoti Patel Says Cars Attacked By His Supporters | WATCH

Following the incident, Jyoti Patel alleged that BJP Minister Gopal Bhargava-- an eight-time MLA from Rehli-- has orchestrated the attack on her vehicles in a clear attempt to kill her.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress and BJP candidates contesting the Rehli Assembly seat in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh Sunday traded accusation of plotting to kill one another after a purported video showed alleged supporters of BJP MP Gopal Bhargava vandalizing some vehicles belonging to Congress candidate Jyoti Patel.

The rival nominees targeted each other after the supporters of the Congress candidate, Jyoti Patel, allegedly had a tiff with some locals at Gunjora trisection on Saturday.

A few vehicles of hers were then damaged, Jyoti Patel claimed. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media showing some people, including women, breaking window panes of some vehicles.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: (Note: India.com could not independently verify the veracity of the video and views shared in the post on X are the author’s own)

BIG BREAKING Madhya Pradesh Rehli Congress candidate Jyoti Patel is being openly fired upon by people of BJP minister Gopal Bhargava. There is information that Gopal Bhargava's son Abhishek Bhargava is also there with the goons. Situation of Madhya Pradesh very bad many… pic.twitter.com/kOl88lWw5F — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) November 18, 2023

Following the incident, Jyoti Patel alleged that BJP Minister Gopal Bhargava– an eight-time MLA from Rehli– has orchestrated the attack on her vehicles in a clear attempt to kill her.

Meanwhile, Bhargava, while refuting the allegations, claimed that the police found arms and ammunition in Patel’s vehicles. The BJP veteran claimed that Patel’s supporters intended to use these weapons to kill him.

Talking to reporters, Bhargava said Patel’s allegations against him reflect her frustration, claiming that she would lose her deposit in the election.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lokesh Kumar said Patel has submitted an application levelling allegations against Bhargava.

Following the complaint, the police have registered a case against 70-80 people, he said, adding that they are probing into the claim of arms being carried in Patel’s vehicles.

Further legal steps are being taken, he said.

Meanwhile, MP Congress president Kamal Nath said that Bhargava will be responsible if their party candidate is attacked.

He said the Congress will give a “suitable reply to such acts of BJP workers”.

Expressing apprehension that there would be attempts on his life by the Congress candidate and her supporters, Bhargava said it a matter of investigation as to why she had come with arms and ammunition.

Bhargava, the senior most legislator of the outgoing assembly, said Patel is creating “drama” out of frustration with her imminent defeat and wants bypoll “in case of his killing”.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also said that he would reach Rehli assembly constituency in support of his party candidate.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly were held on Friday in what was mostly a straight contest between the BJP and Congress. The polls recorded a voter turnout of 77.15 per cent, which is 1.52 per cent higher than in 2018, as per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India.

Votes will be counted on December 3.

(With PTI inputs)

