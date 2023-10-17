Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Congress Releases Manifesto, WATCH Video

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Congress Releases Manifesto, WATCH Video

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Congress Releases Manifesto, WATCH Video

Madhya Pradesh State Assembly Elections 2023 Congress Manifesto

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 are approaching in five states and the different political parties are now releasing their list of candidates and election manifesto for the different State Polls. The Congress had initially released its list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh State Assembly Elections 2023, the state party committee has now released its manifesto which is named ‘Vachan Patra’. The ‘Vachan Pratra’ has promises for every section and voters — youth, women and senior citizens. According to initial reports, the party was likely to include special packages for the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste voters. The document as expected, has been unveiled by MP Congress President Kamal Nath and AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala at Bhopal’s Ravindra Bhavan.

Trending Now

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Congress Releases Manifesto

Among other things, Former Madhya Pradesh CM and state Congress President Kamal Nath says, “Madhya Pradesh is the state of farmers…Congress government will buy paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal, we will buy wheat at Rs 2600 per quintal…” The key points of the Manifesto have been read out and can be watched in the video below.

You may like to read

Promises Announced By Congress In Advance

The party has already announced 12 promises, which includes — Rs 1,500 per month for women under ‘Nari Samman Yojana’, implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS), free electricity up to 100 units, farm loan waiver. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her last public rally in Dhar made two major announcements — free education for school children (in government schools) and cash incentives — Rs 500 for students up to Class 8 and Rs 1,500 for students of Class 11 and 12.

In 2018, the Congress had promised youth unemployment allowance in its manifesto but could not implement it as Kamal Nath remained the chief minister only for 15 months, party functionaries said. After a rebellion by 22 Congress MLAs, who switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nath resigned and was replaced by Chouhan.\

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES