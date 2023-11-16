Home

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Will BJP Maintain Its Iron Grip Or Can Congress Spring A Surprise In Datia?

Datia has been a BJP stronghold with incumbent MLA Dr. Narottam Mishra completing a hattrick of victories from the constituency in 2018

The Datia Assembly Constituency is regarded as a stronghold of the ruling BJP.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Datia is one of the three Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) constituencies located in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh. The Datia Assembly Constituency (constituency number 22), which encompasses the entire Datia Municipality and part of Datia tehsil of the district, came into being in 1951 as one of the 48 Assembly constituencies of the erstwhile Vindhya Pradesh state.

In recent history, Datia has been a BJP stronghold with incumbent MLA Dr. Narottam Mishra completing a hattrick of victories from the constituency in 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls when he defeated his closest rival, Rajendra Bharti of Congress, by a slim margin of 2,656 votes.

Datia Assembly Constituency: Key Candidates

This time around, Rajendra Bharti will be looking to avenge his 2018 defeat and secure the seat for the Congress by defeating incumbent BJP MLA Dr. Narottam Mishra, who has won the seat thrice in three consecutive elections since 2008.

Madhya Pradesh is poised for a close contest between the incumbent BJP and the opposition Congress as the state heads to polls on November 17.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 21 October 2023

Nomination ends: 30 October 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 02 November 2023

Date of polling: November 17, 2023

Date of counting: December 3, 2023

