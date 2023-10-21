Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: BJP Releases 5th List Of 92 Candidates

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been fielded from Indore-1 and Jabalpur Paschim constituencies in next month's Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its fifth list of 92 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. The list includes names of prominent party leaders, including state ministers Usha Thakur and Mahendra Singh Sisodiya and Mousam Bisen, who is daughter of minister Gaurishankar Bisen.

Siddharth Tiwari and Sachin Birla, who recently joined the BJP, after resigning from Congress also feature in the list which also includes former ministers Jayant Kumar Malaiya and Antar Singh Arya.

However, party leaders Yoshodhara Raje Scindia, Gauri Shankar Bisen and OPS Bhadoria, a Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist, are not among the BJP’s candidates for next month’s Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP has now declared candidates for 228 out of 230 seats. The party is yet to declare candidates for Guna (Scheduled Caste) and Vidisha seats.

Earlier, the BJP had announced a total of 136 candidates in its four lists – 39 candidates each in first and second lists, a single name in the third list and 57 candidates in the fourth list.

The second list contained names of three Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Prahlad Singh Patel. The list also included the names of four BJP MPs.

Kulaste has been fielded from the Niwas constituency while Tomar and Patel will contests from the Dimani and Narsinghpur constituencies respectively.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been fielded from Indore-1 and Jabalpur Paschim constituencies.

BJP’s fourth list of 57 candidates included names of 23 state cabinet ministers and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The prominent names in the list were Narottam Mishra, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Bhupendra Singh, Govind Singh Rajput, Gopal Bhargava, Rajendra Shukla, Prabhuram Choudhary, Vishwas Sarang, Tulsi Ram Silavat, Mohan Yadav, Hardeep Singh Dang and Omprakash Sakhlecha.

Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In the last 2018 assembly elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 40.89 per cent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.02 per cent. The Congress came to power with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister but Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to BJP in 2020.

The BJP later formed the government with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister.

(With ANI inputs)

