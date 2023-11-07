Home

Congress Wants ‘Samajwadi ideology’ To Perish: Akhilesh Trains Guns At INDIA Bloc Partner In Poll-Bound MP

Akhilesh Yadav claimed 90 per cent of the youth of Bundelkhand are unemployed and those not having farmland are forced to migrate for jobs.

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav speaks to the media during his visit to Damoh, on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday fired a fresh salvo at the Congress, claiming that the party’s INDIA Bloc partner wanted the “Samajwadi (socialist) ideology” to perish but the SP’s resolve is spread it further.

Talking to reporters after paying obeisance at Ramraja Temple in Orchha of Niwari district in Bundelkhand region of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Akhilesh said the SP did not forge an alliance with the Congress for assembly polls in the state as both parties follow a different ideology.

“We are in politics because our ideology is different from them,” the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

“Due to some circumstances, we were with the Congress. But the Congressmen realised that there was no need of socialists. That’s why we were turned away. We socialists cannot destroy our own party,” Yadav told newsmen.

“Netaji (former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav) had carried forward this ideology, for which Ram Manohar Lohia fought against Nehru (Jawaharlal Nehru). We will not let the socialist ideology end. Congress wants the Samajwadi ideology to end. Our resolve is to spread this ideology further,” Yadav said, according to news agency PTI.

SP and Congress are fighting Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls separately after differences emerged between the opposition INDIA bloc partners over seat-sharing.

Yadav said the people of Madhya Pradesh want a change beyond the Congress and the BJP.

He claimed 90 per cent of the youth of this region (Bundelkhand) are unemployed and those not having farmland are forced to migrate for jobs.

“Was the double engine government formed here (MP) and in Delhi (Centre) to increase unemployment and inflation?” he asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced an extension of the Centre’s free ration scheme for the poor people for next five years.

Yadav said the BJP has claimed people have come out of the below poverty line (BPL) category.

“If people have come out of the BPL category, if this has happened, then why free ration is being given for five more years. This shows the weakness of our economy,” he said.

Yadav said there is a scope for the SP in Madhya Pradesh.

Elections for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17.

(With PTI inputs)

