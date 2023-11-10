Home

‘Mama’s Bulldozer Ready If Congress Threatens People For Votes’, Warns MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

Shivraj Chouhan also accused the Congress party of stopping the all beneficial projects in Madhya Pradesh during its 15-month rule in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with BJP State President VD Sharma greet the gathering during a rally to file nomination papers of BJP candidates in this October 27 photo (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday issued a stern warning to the Congress saying that Mama,s bulldozer is ready if the opposition party allegedly threatens people for the sake of votes.

“I got to know that Congress candidates are threatening the people for the votes. I am clearly saying if you raise your finger and eye on people so Mama’s bulldozer is ready. We will not tolerate hooliganism and we will destroy you,” Chouhan said while addressing a public gathering in Anuppur district of the poll-bound state.

Shivraj Chouhan is fondly called ‘Mama’ (paternal uncle) in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan also accused the Congress party of stopping the all beneficial projects in Madhya Pradesh during its 15-month rule in the state after the 2018 state assembly polls.

“The Congress has stopped all my schemes like Sambal Yojana, they snatched cycles from children and also stopped the tirth yatra though I started again and now it will be by aeroplane,” he said.

‘BJP only working for some industrialists’

Earlier, during a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government at the centre claiming that the ruling dispensation was only working for some industrialists.

” The farmers, labourers and small businessmen of Madhya Pradesh are scare because the engine of development has stopped in the state. The Congress promises that the work done by its government in Chhattisgarh will also be replicated in MP when we form the government. The last time in 2018, big industrialists had got together with Shivraj Chouhan and overthrew your elected Congress government because our government was not working for Adan but for the labourers and the farmers” the Congress leader said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to go to polls in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)