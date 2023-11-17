Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls: Violence Breaks Out In Dimani Constituency, 1 Injured | Watch

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls: Violence Breaks Out In Dimani Constituency, 1 Injured | Watch

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls: Violence reported at polling booths 147-148 of Dimani Assembly constituency in Mirghan.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls: Watch Violence Breaks Out In Dimani Constituency, 1 Injured

Morena: Violence reported at polling booths 147-148 of Dimani Assembly constituency, in Mirghan, Morena when stone pelting ensued between two sides. One person injured in stone pelting. The situation is now under control, reported ANI.

Trending Now

Watch Here

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Elections | Violence reported at polling booths 147-148 of Dimani Assembly constituency, in Mirghan, Morena when stone pelting ensued between two sides. One person injured in stone pelting. The situation is now under control. pic.twitter.com/AeqFhuEUQp — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023





You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.