Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls: Violence Breaks Out In Dimani Constituency, 1 Injured | Watch
Morena: Violence reported at polling booths 147-148 of Dimani Assembly constituency, in Mirghan, Morena when stone pelting ensued between two sides. One person injured in stone pelting. The situation is now under control, reported ANI.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Elections | Violence reported at polling booths 147-148 of Dimani Assembly constituency, in Mirghan, Morena when stone pelting ensued between two sides. One person injured in stone pelting. The situation is now under control. pic.twitter.com/AeqFhuEUQp
— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023
