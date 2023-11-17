Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls: Violence Breaks Out In Dimani Constituency, 1 Injured | Watch

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls: Violence Breaks Out In Dimani Constituency, 1 Injured | Watch

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls: Violence reported at polling booths 147-148 of Dimani Assembly constituency in Mirghan.

Updated: November 17, 2023 10:04 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

violence mp polls
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls: Watch Violence Breaks Out In Dimani Constituency, 1 Injured

Morena: Violence reported at polling booths 147-148  of Dimani Assembly constituency, in Mirghan, Morena when stone pelting ensued between two sides. One person injured in stone pelting. The situation is now under control, reported ANI.

Trending Now

Watch Here


 

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.