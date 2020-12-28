Bhopal: Hours after Madhya Pradesh Assembly speaker disclosed that 61 employees and officials of the Assembly secretariat and five MLAs tested positive for COVID-19, he decided to defer the winter session which was scheduled to begin from Monday (December 28). Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Sets Her 5-month-old Son on Fire as he Was 'Crying a Lot'

The decision to postpone the three-day session was taken at an all-party meeting held in Bhopal in evening, an official said on Sunday.

"The three-day session has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. The three days (of the session which will be now washed out) will be added in the Budget session, which would be a lengthy one," Legislative Assembly's Principal Secretary AP Singh told reporters.

The all-party meeting was attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, state Congress unit president Kamal Nath and others.

Meanwhile, former Union minister Arun Yadav said the Congress will continue to protest against the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

The Congress had earlier announced that the party leaders will reach the Assembly campus on Monday on tractors to protest against these laws.

Earlier in the day, Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma told reporters that 61 employees and officials of the state Assembly secretariat have tested coronavirus positive so far.

“Besides, five MLAs were also found infected as per the reports received till now,” he said, after taking stock of the preparation for the session.

Sharma also said the MLAs and their personal staff had been asked to undergo coronavirus test before the session began.

“So far, the test reports of 20 MLAs have been received. The reports of several other legislators are still awaited. Reports of more employees and officials are also yet to come,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)