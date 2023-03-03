Home

Madhya Pradesh Biker Killed After Being Hit And Dragged By SUV For 8 KM

The driver of the car was drunk when this incident took place and he has been arrested, the police said. The body of the deceased was handed over to the kin after conducting an autopsy at the health centre, Bagh.

Madhya Pradesh Hit and Drag Case: In yet another case of hit and drag case, a 20-year-old man was killed after being hit and dragged by an SUV for 8 km in Bagh town under Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. According to the police, the incident took place near Padaliya village of Bagh when Anas Khan, (20), a resident of Khalghat and his friend Ajmad Khan were returning home on their bike when a speeding Bolero hit their bike from behind.

The speeding SUV hit the bikers from being and the collision was so strong that the co-passenger Ajmad fell on the road, sustaining serious injuries and pillion rider Anas got stuck under the car. Anas was dragged for at least 7-8 km which eventually led to his death.

The police also claimed that the driver of the SUV was smuggling illicit liquor. Further investigation into the matter is on.

