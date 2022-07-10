Bhopal: In a heart-wrenching tale of helplessness and apathy, a young boy was spotted with a small body covered in a piece of white cloth resting on his lap, back to the wall and bundled on the side of a dirty road, in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena town on Saturday. Visuals shot by a local journalist showed eight-year-old Gulshan sitting with the body of his two-year-old brother Raja, as their father Poojaram Jatav searched for a vehicle to take them home.Also Read - Fraud Case Filed Against Activist Medha Patkar, 12 Others in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh

According to an NDTV online report, Poojaram, a resident of Badfra village of Ambah, had brought his 2-year-old son to the Morena District Hospital – around 450 km north of Bhopal – after being referred there by a local hospital in an ambulance. Suffering from anaemia and ascites – abdominal swelling caused by the accumulation of fluid, most often related to liver disease – Raja died during treatment. But the ambulance that had brought them had already gone away. Also Read - BJP's Madhya Pradesh Civic Poll Ad Boomerangs, Congress Wastes No Time To Attack Ruling Party | Details Inside

Poojaram pleaded with the doctors and hospital staff for a vehicle to take the body back to his village, around 30 km away. However, he was turned down and told the hospital did not have a vehicle at hand, and he would have to pay for one outside. An ambulance operator parked on the hospital premises asked for Rs 1,500 – an amount the single father of four could simply not pay. Also Read - Get BHOG For Your Prasad: Goa's Places Of Worship Advised To Get Food Safety Certificate

Gulshan sat with brother’s body for half an hour, waiting for father’s return

Poojaram decided to leave Gulshan with Raja’s body in front of Morena’s Nehru Park as he went to look for a ride back home that he could afford. Gulshan sat there for around half an hour, with his dead brother’s head on his lap, waiting impatiently for his father’s return. Caressing the body, swatting away flies, a tear or two would roll down his cheek. Soon a crowd gathered and someone alerted the authorities.

Police official shows up, district hospital gives an ambulance at last

Finally, a police officer named Yogendra Singh picked up the body and led Gulshan back to the district hospital where Poojaram and his sons were given an ambulance, at last, to make their way home, added the NDTV report.