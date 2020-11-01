Bhopal: In a classic case of old habits dying hard, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia mistakenly asked people to vote for his former party Congress during a campaign for the November 3 by-elections in Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - 'Yes, I'm a Dog': Jyotiraditya Scindia Claims Kamal Nath Called Him 'Kutta', Congress Denies

A video featuring Scindia seeking votes for the Congress during a rally on Saturday in favour of BJP candidate Imarti Devi from Dabra town in Gwalior, has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh 'Biggest Gaddaars' of MP, Not Me: Jyotiraditya Scindia

“My people of Dabra, raise your hand and make your fist to convince (state chief minister) Shivraj Singh and me, make us believe that you will press the ‘hand’ button on November 3,” Scindia is heard saying in the video. Also Read - MP Minister Accuses Madrasas of Breeding Terrorism, Says Government Funding Must be Stopped

However, the BJP leader immediately amended his sentence and appealed to people to vote for the ‘kamal’ (lotus) symbol of the saffron party.

Taking a dig at the goof-up, the state Congress’s Twitter handle shared the video and said, “Scindia ji, the people of Madhya Pradesh assure you that they will press the key (on EVM) of ‘Hath ka Panja’ (Congress’s symbol) on November 3.”

When contacted, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said that such a goof-up can happen by any person, reported PTI.

“It was a simple slip of the tongue and this can happen with anybody. Scindia immediately rectified. Everybody knows that he is a BJP leader,” he said.

Scindia, 49, had joined Congress in 2002. After 18 years, he quit the party in March this year.

As many as 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs loyal to him also resigned, which brought down the Kamal Nath-led state government.

Later, Scindia and his loyalists joined the BJP.

Bypolls to a total of 28 seats in the state will be held on November 3.

(With inputs from PTI)