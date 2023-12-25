Home

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: 28 Leaders Including Kailash Vijayvargiya Take Oath As Ministers

28 BJP leaders have taken oath as ministers of the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion. MP CM Mohan Yadav had made an announcement for the same earlier today after meeting the Governor.

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has been expanded as 28 BJP leaders have taken the oath as ministers. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced that members of the state cabinet will take the oath around 3:30 pm on Monday. CM Yadav, after meeting with Governor Mangubhai C Patel at Raj Bhawan in the state capital on Monday morning, told reporters that the new cabinet members would be sworn in and dedicated to improving the state. Earlier in the morning, CM Yadav paid tribute to the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary at his residence, Vindhya Kothi, in Bhopal.

MP Cabinet: 28 BJP Leaders Take Oath

As mentioned earlier, the oath-taking of the new State Cabinet took place at 3:30 PM today. A total of 28 BJP leaders took oath as ministers. 18 leaders including Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Vishwas Sarang took oath as cabinet ministers. 6 leaders took oath as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 4 leaders took oath as state Ministers.

CM Mohan Yadav had earlier said, “At 3:30 pm today, the Governor will administer the oath to the members of our new cabinet. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National Chief JP Nadda, state BJP chief VD Sharma, and all senior party leaders, the new cabinet will work for the betterment of the state.”

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Earlier today, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh paid tribute to the political stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as Good Governance Day. “Today, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I paid tribute to him by garlanding his portrait at my residence Vindhya Kothi. Also, I remembered the incomparable contribution of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the pioneer of good governance, in nation-building,” the CM posted on X.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 concluded in the last week of December and the final result after counting of votes was announced on December 5, 2023 where Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won with a clear majority. The political party made Mohan Yadav the Chief Minister of the state.

(Inputs from ANI)

