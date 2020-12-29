Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave nod to an ordinance on the bill against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for violators. Also Read - In Dangerous Mood, Will Bury You 10 Feet Deep in The Ground: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Warning to Land Mafia

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, the ordinance on the Freedom of Religion (Dharma Swatantrata) Bill, 2020, has been sent to state Governor Anandiben Patel for approval.

"Several ordinances including Freedom of Religion Ordinance were approved in the virtual cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday," he said.

He said these bills could not be presented in the state Legislative Assembly as the session was deferred due to the COVID-19 situation.

(With inputs from PTI)