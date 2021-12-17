Chhatarpur: A one-year-old girl who fell in a 15-feet-deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Thursday was rescued after a six-hour-long operation. The baby has been hospitalised and her condition is said to be stable.Also Read - Viral Video: Cobra's Head Gets Stuck in Beer Can in Odisha, Rescued by Experts | Watch

"Rescue operation went on from around 4 pm (Thursday) till 12:30 am (Friday). The condition of the baby is stable right now. We ensured oxygen supplies through cylinder while the child was stuck inside the borewell," said Dr RS Prajapati said.

Army personnel also helped local police and district administration officials with the rescue operation. A video showed the girl being rescued and taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

#WATCH | One-year-old girl was rescued following an operation after she fell into nearly 15 feet deep borewell in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh yesterday Army personnel have also extended their hands to local police and district administration in the rescue operation pic.twitter.com/AiIhsL4b7D — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

According to the mother, she left the infant with the other kids to play in an open area in the afternoon.

“Soon a child came and informed me that my child has fallen into the borewell. As soon as I came back here I heard her crying. I called everyone nearby and informed them about the incident. Officials came in and started the rescue operation,” the girl’s mother Ramsakhi Kushwaha said.