New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had tested positive for coronavirus on July 25, on Tuesday announced that he had tested negative for the infection. Making the announcement on Twitter, the Chief Minister doctors and nurses, as well as all those who had prayed for his speedy recovery. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Donate Blood Plasma For Treatment of COVID Patients

“My COVID-19 report has come negative. On my doctors’ advice, I will stay in isolation till tomorrow. I sincerely thank the doctors, nurses and their entire team. All of you well-wishers prayed for my good health, I will forever be grateful for this”, he tweeted today. Also Read - Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Health Update: MP CM Recovers From COVID, Advised 7-day Home Quarantine

Earlier, after recovering from the infection, he was discharged from Bhopal’s Chirayu Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, on August 5. On Sunday, he said that he would donate his plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Since his release, he had been under home quarantine.

Chouhan’s announcement of testing negative comes a day after his Karnataka counterpart and fellow BJP leader BS Yediyurappa was discharged from hospital after testing positive on August 2.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh recorded 866 new positive cases of coronavirus, taking the state’s overall count thus far to 39,891. This includes 29,674 recovered cases, 9,202 active cases and 1,015 deaths, of which 19 took place on Monday.