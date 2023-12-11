Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh CM Designate Mohan Yadav’s Family Says ‘His Hard Work Blessed By God’: Watch Videos

Madhya Pradesh CM Designate Mohan Yadav’s Family Says ‘His Hard Work Blessed By God’: Watch Videos

Mohan Yadav has won from the Ujjain South constituency in the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Madhya Pradesh CM designate Mohan Yadav's sister (L) and wife (R).

Mohan Yadav’s Family: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh’s New Chief Minister thus ending week-long suspense. With the announcement of Mohan Yadav’s name as the next CM of the state, his family exuded great joy and enthusiasm, and rightly so.

Trending Now

His wife, addressing the media said, “Bhagwan Mahakal ka ashirwad hai, party ka ashirwad hai (this is blessing of Bhagwan Mahakal and the party). He has been working with the BJP since 1984. Whenever he used to come to Ujjain, he went to offer prayers to Mahakal.”

You may like to read

#WATCH | Ujjain, MP: After Mohan Yadav was elected as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, his sister, says “Bhagwan Mahakal ka ashirwad hai, party ka ashirwad hai. He has been working with the BJP since 1984. Whenever he used to come to Ujjain, he went to offer prayers to… pic.twitter.com/84hd1XNEHT — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

Talking to the media his sister said, “Our joy knows no bounds. Yes, his name was doing the rounds but we didn’t know it exactly. God has given him the fruits of his hard work.”

#WATCH | Ujjain | Sister of Madhya Pradesh’s new Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav says, “Our joy knows no bounds. Yes, his name was doing the rounds but we didn’t know it exactly. God has given him the fruits of his hard work.” pic.twitter.com/CvuJ9DRTk0 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

Mohan Yadav has won from the Ujjain South constituency in the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections which were conducted on 17 November to elect 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on 3 December 2023.

Stating his reaction on being selected for the top post in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, Mohan Yadav said, “I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you—the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities.”

Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been named the speaker of the state assembly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.