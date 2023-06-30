Home

PhonePe Warns Congress Of Legal Action Amid Poster War In Madhya Pradesh: Check Details

PhonePe Warns Congress Of Legal Action Amid Poster War In Madhya Pradesh: Check Details (Image: @ZiaurRahmanIYC/Twitter)

New Delhi: As the poster war between the Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) begins in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the elections, digital payments provider PhonePe has objected to the usage of its logo in the posters.

“PhonePe objects to the unauthorized usage of its brand logo, by any third party, be it political or non-political. We are not associated with any political campaign or party,” the fintech company said in a tweet.

The PhonePe logo is a registered trademark of our company and any unauthorized use of PhonePe’s intellectual property rights will invite legal action. We humbly request @INCMP to remove the posters and banners featuring our brand logo and colour 🙏. — PhonePe (@PhonePe) June 26, 2023

What’s The Controversy About?

In certain cities of Madhya Pradesh, posters targeting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have surfaced. The posters have a QR code with CM Chouhan’s photo on it apparently indicating that 50 per cent commission is needed to get work done by the government.

‘PhonePe’ could be clearly seen written on top of those posters. PhonePe has urged the state unit of Congress to remove these posters.

“The PhonePe logo is a registered trademark of our company and any unauthorized use of PhonePe’s intellectual property rights will invite legal action. We humbly request @INCMP to remove the posters and banners featuring our brand logo and colour,” it added, tagging the Twitter handle of the MP Congress.

An FIR has been lodged at Gwalior’s Padav Police Station against unknown people who pasted the posters and the police are looking for them, as per news agency ANI.

A BJP worker has given a complaint that his party is being defamed and based on that a case has been registered against an unknown person and an investigation is underway, Rajesh Singh Chandel, SP Gwalior, told ANI.

Another news agency IANS quoting Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra reported that the state government will take action on the matter, if PhonePe lodges the complaint.”

“Congress is playing dirty politics to hide its internal conflict. Congress workers were seen putting up posters in Chhindwara, Gwalior, Narsinghpur, Bhopal and other places. CCTV footage revealed that Congress workers have put up these objectionable posters,” the state home minister said.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram are set to go to the polls this year.

