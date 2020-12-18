Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday addressed a Kisan Kalyan (farmers’ welfare) event in Raisen where he launched a scathing attack against the Congress on the farmers’ issue. “Congress didn’t fulfill its promise of loan waiver, became a regular defaulter, and never distributed relief fund,” Chouhan said. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Cop, Wife Found Murdered in Home; Minor Daughter, Friend Suspected

After the event, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh was seen showering flower petals on the farmers who came to attend the rally. Watch:

Shivraj Singh also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the conference. “PM Modi wants to double the income of farmers. Mandis won’t be closed at all…. Congress is shedding crocodile tears. Kamal Nath had distributed fake loan waiver certificates,” he said.

“The Congress government didn’t fulfil its promise of loan waiver, became a regular defaulter and never distributed relief funds. In the name of loan waiver, Congress government destroyed cooperative banks. So to improve their condition, we’ve given Rs 800 crores,” Chief Minister added.

Chouhan said that 1.11 crore farmers pre-registered till 8 am for today’s event where the government will deposit the first instalment in the accounts of farmers whose crops were damaged.