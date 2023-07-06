Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Washes Feet Of Tribal Man Peed On By Pravesh Shukla

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Washes Feet Of Tribal Man Peed On By Pravesh Shukla

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the tribal labourer, who was urinated upon by a man, and washed his feet as a mark of respect.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Washes Feet Of Tribal Man Peed On By Pravesh Shukla

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met the tribal labourer, who was urinated upon by a man, and washed his feet as a mark of respect.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES