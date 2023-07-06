Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Washes Feet Of Tribal Man Peed On By Pravesh Shukla
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the tribal labourer, who was urinated upon by a man, and washed his feet as a mark of respect.
New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met the tribal labourer, who was urinated upon by a man, and washed his feet as a mark of respect.
