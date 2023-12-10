Madhya Pradesh CM Suspense: Shivraj Or New Face? Legislators To Decide On Monday

Bhopal: After claiming a landslide victory with 163 out of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP will finally select its new Chief Minister on Monday. At 4 PM, party MLAs will gather at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal to unanimously decide the Leader of the Legislative Party, effectively choosing the next Chief Minister. The meeting, which would be held in the presence of three observers—Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, OBC Morcha head Dr. K. Lakshman and National Secretary Asha Lakra—is scheduled to be concluded by 7 PM, as per a report carried by news agency IANS.

