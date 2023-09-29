Home

Madhya Pradesh

Video: Madhya Pradesh Cop Takes Responsibility Of Ujjain Rape Victim’s Marriage, Education

Madhya Pradesh police officer Ajay Verma has offered to take responsibility of the Ujjain rape victim's marriage, education and medical expenses.

New Delhi: A Madhya Pradesh police officer has offered to shoulder the responsibility of the education, marriage as well as medical expenses of the 12-year-old girl Ujjain rape victim.

“I have said that I will take care of the girl’s treatment, education and her marriage. Many other people have also come forward for this initiative. I am quite hopeful that all the responsibilities will be fulfilled soon. After she is discharged from hospital, I will also admit her to another hospital for further treatment,” investigating officer and Mahakal police station in charge Ajay Verma told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Ujjain minor rape case | Station In-charge of Mahakal Police Station, Ajay Verma, says, "I have taken the responsibility to help the girl with medical treatment, education, and marriage… Many people have come forward to support me in this resolution… I believe that… pic.twitter.com/ijUDZqG1Gz — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

“I always try to give back to society as it made me,” Verma said.

On September 25, disturbing CCTV footage showed a 12-year-old girl, semi-naked, draped in rags and bleeding, going to door to door pleading for help on the streets of Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain even as the locals shooed her away.

Later, a priest rescued the girl and took her to a hospital where it was revealed that the child had been raped and then abandoned near Dandi Ashram in Ujjain. The horrifying video had gone viral on social media.

The police lodged an FIR and Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed for further investigation.

Later, based on all the evidence collected during the initial probe, police arrested an autorickshaw driver identified as Rakesh Malviya. The accused has been charged with suppressing evidence.

“During Malviya’s questioning, some crucial facts came to light. Notably, a bloodstain was found in the backseat of the auto rickshaw. The auto driver confessed that he was with the girl at the time of the incident. Even after this, we continued our investigation, and we have managed to determine that the girl is from Satna,” Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said.

On Thursday, the police arrested the main accused Bharat Soni, a resident of Ujjain who is also an auto driver and registered an FIR against him under IPC section 376 and the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies)

