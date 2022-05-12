New Delhi: A Madhya Pradesh cop was arrested for allegedly killing a six-year-old boy after the latter repeatedly asked money for food in Datia district. The incident took place last Thursday and the accused, a police head constable posted at Gwalior’s Police Training School, was arrested on Wednesday.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Minister Inder Singh Parmar's Daughter-in-law Found Hanging, no Suicide Note Recovered

“A head constable of MP Police arrested for allegedly killing a six-year-old boy in Datia district after the latter repeatedly asked him for money to buy food,” Datia SP Aman Singh Rathore said, news agency ANI reported.

He later dumped the body of the minor boy in Gwalior’s Jhansi Road. Police said a probe is underway and the accused cop will soon be dismissed from service.

According to police, the accused cop was “suffering from depression and got irritated” after the boy repeatedly asked for money.