Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: From Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Kamal Nath, Check Names of Key Candidates Here

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Madhya Pradesh is all set to cast ballots on November 17 (Friday). The voting for the 230 seats of the state will commence at 7 am. The votes will be counted on December 3. The power-packed Madhya Pradesh election campaign featured top politicians from all big parties. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly election of 2023 features prominent contenders such as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Communist Party of India (Marxist). However, it is important to note that the primary clash in the state is between the Saffron camp and the Congress.

The voting in Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 is scheduled to happen on November 17. All 230 constituencies will be voting in a single phase. The voting will begin at 7 am in all 230 Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Here are some of the key details:

The voting in Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 is scheduled to happen on November 17.

All 230 constituencies will be voting in a single phase.

The voting will begin at 7 am in all 230 Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

There are 5.6 crore voters in 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

Of these, 2.88 crore are male voters and 2.72 crore are female voters.

A total of 22.36 lakh youths will be voting for the first time.

Key seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Chhindwara: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is in direct fight with Vivek Bunty Sahu of the BJP in the Chhindwara Assembly constituency. In 2019 by-election, Kamal Nath had won the Assembly seat.

Indore-1: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya has been fielded against Sanjay Shukla of the Congress. Sanjay Shukla had won the 2018 election but earlier, the constituency was dominated by the saffron party.

Budhni: Incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been fielded by the BJP. Against him stands Vikram Mastal from the Congress. In 2008, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had won the election.

Narsingpur: Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel from the BJP has been fielded from Narsingpur. Lakhan Singh Patel from Congress will be contesting against him in Narsingpur.

Lahar: Congress had won Lahar in the 2018 Assembly election. Winner from 2018, Govind Singh, has again been fielded in the constituency. Up against him is Ambrish Sharma from the saffron party.

Datia: Narottam Mishra, who won the 2018 election, is contesting the Datia Assembly constituency against Avdhesh Nayak of the Congress.

Who are the key players in Madhya Pradesh polls?

From Congress:

Kamal Nath

Vikram Mastal

Govind Singh

From Bharatiya Janata Party

Kailash Vijayvargiya

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Narottam Mishra

Ambrish Sharma

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.