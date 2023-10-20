By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Congress Releases 2nd List, Replaces Candidates From Datia, Pichhore & Gotegaon Seats | Full List
The Congress replaced its candidate for the Datia assembly constituency, fielding Rajendra Bharti in place of Avadesh Nayak. He will contest against BJP candidate and Home Minister Narottam Mishra.
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday night announced its second list of 85 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls and replaced three of its previously declared nominees. With this, the Congress has declared all but one candidate for elections to the 230-member assembly scheduled for November 17.
The Congress replaced its candidate for the Datia assembly constituency, fielding Rajendra Bharti in place of Avadesh Nayak. He will contest against BJP candidate and Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Bharti, a former MLA, lost the last election by a slender margin. Nayak’s nomination from Datia drew opposition from a section of party workers and leaders, prompting the party leadership to replace him.
The Congress also replaced its candidate for the Pichhore assembly seat, where Arvind Singh Lodhi will be the party nominee in place of Shailendra Singh. The party fielded Narmada Prasad Prajapati in place of Shekhar Chaudhary from the Gotegaon-SC assembly constituency.
The party fielded Ravinder Singh Tomar from the Dimani assembly seat and he will contest against Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
From the Gwalior assembly seat, considered the bastion of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress has fielded Sunil Sharma, who had unsuccessfully contested in a bypoll against sitting MLA and minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, a known Scindia loyalist. Pradhuman Singh Tomar had switched over to the BJP along with Scindia after the last assembly polls.
मध्य प्रदेश में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव, 2023 के लिए भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस द्वारा जारी उम्मीदवारों की दूसरी सूची। pic.twitter.com/JCbINp9fk5
— Congress (@INCIndia) October 19, 2023
Earlier on Sunday, the grand old party released its first list for the state polls. The list had the names of 144 party candidates. Congress fielded senior party leader Kamal Nath from the Chhindwara seat, while former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh has been fielded from Raghigath.‘Ramayan’ actor Vikram Mastal has been fielded against Chouhan from the Budhni constituency.
MADHYA PRADESH ELECTION: CHECK FULL LIST OF CONGRESS CANDIDATES
- Sumawali – Kuldeep
- Morena – Dinesh Gurjar
- Sheopur – Babu Jhandel
- Ambah SC – Devendra Ramnarayan Sakhwar
- Vijaypur – Ramiwas Rawat
- Dimani – Ravinder Singh Tomar
- Sabalgarh – Baijnath Kushwah
- Joura – Pankaj Upadhyay
- Ater – Hemant Katare
- Lahar – Dr. Govind Singh
- Mehgaon – Rahul Bhadauria
- Gwalior – Rural Sahab Singh Gurjar
- Gwalior East – Satish Sikarwar
- Gwalior South – Praveen Pathak
- Bhitarwar – Lakhan Singh Yadav
- Dabra SC – Suresh Raje
- Sewda – Ghanshyam Singh
- Bhander SC – Phool Singh Bariyya
- Datia – Awadhesh Nayak
- Karera SC – Pragilal Jatav
- Pohari – Kailash Kushwah
- Shivpuri – K P Singh
- Picchore – Shailendra Singh
- Kolaras – Baijnath Yadav
- Bamori – Rishi Agarwal
- Chachoura – Lakshman Singh
- Raghogarh – Jaivardhan Singh
- Ashok Nagar SC – Haribabu Rai
- Chanderi – Gopal Singh Chauhan
- Mungaoli – Rao Yadvendra Yadav
- Surkhi – Neeraj Sharma
- Deori – Harsh Yadav
- Naryaoli – SC Surendra Chaudhary
- Banda – Tarwar Singh Lodhi
- Tikamgadh – Yadvendra Singh
- Jatara – SC Smt. Kiran Ahirwar
- Prithvipur – Nitendra Singh Rathore
- Khargapur – Smt. Chanda Singh Gaur
- Maharajpur – Neeraj Dikshit
- Chandla – SC Harprasad Anuragi
- Rajnagar – Vikramt Singh Nati Raja
- Chhatarpur – Alok Chaturvedi
- Bijawar – Charan Singh Yadav
- Malhara – Sadhvi Ram Siya Bharti
- Pathariya – Rao Brajendra Singh
- Jabera – Pratap Singh Lodhi
- Hatta – SC Pradeep Khatik
- Pawai – Mukesh Nayak
- Gunnaor – SC Jeevan Lal Siddharth
- Chitrakoot – Neelanshu Chaturvedi
- Raigaon – SC Ms. Kalpana Verma
- Satna – Siddharth Kushwah
- Nagod – Dr Rashmi Singh Patel
- Amarpatan – Rajendra Kumar Singh
- Teonthar – Ramashankar Singh Patel
- Mauganj – Sukhendra Singh “Banna”
- Mangawan – SC Ms. Babita Saket
- Gurh – Kapidhwaj Singh
- Churhat – Ajay Singh Rahul
- Sihawal – Kamleshwar Patel
- Chitrangi – ST Manik Singh
- Singrauli – Smt. Renu Shah
- Jaitpur – ST Ms. Uma Dhurvey
- Anuppur – ST Ramesh Singh
- Pushprajgarh – ST Fundelal Marko
- Barwara – ST Vijay Raghvendra Singh
- Patan – Neelesh Awasthi
- Bargi – Sanjay Yadav
- Jabalpur Purba – SC Lakhan Gahngahuria
- Jabalpur Uttar – Vinay Saxena
- Jabalpur Paschim – Tarun Bhanot
- Sihora – ST Ms. Ekta Thakur
- Shahpura – ST Bhupendra Maravi
- Dindori – ST Omkar Singh Markam
- Bichhiya – ST Narayan Singh Patta
- Baihar – ST Sanjay Uikey
- Lanji – Ms. Heena Kanware
- Paraswada – Madhu Bhagat
- Balaghat – Anubha Munjare
- Katangi – Bodh Singh Bhagat
- Barghat – ST Arjun Singh Kakodia
- Seoni – Anand Panjwani
- Keolari – Rajneesh Singh
- Lakhnadon – ST Yogendra Singh Baba
- Gotegaon – SC Shekhar Chaudhary
- Narsingpur – Lakhan Singh Patel
- Tendukheda – Sanjay Sharma
- Chhindwara – Kamal Nath
- Multai – Sukhdev Panse
- Betul – Nilay Daga
- Ghoradongri ST – Rahul Uike
- Bhainsdehi ST – Dharmu Singh Sirsam
- Timarni ST – Abhijeet Shah
- Harda – Ram Kishore Dogne
- Udaipura – Devendra Patel Gadarwas
- Silwani – Devendra Patel
- Vidisha – Shashank Bhargav
- Basoda – Nishank Jain
- Shamshabad – Sindhu Vikram Singh
- Berasia SC – Smt. Jayshree Harikiran
- Narela – Manoj Shukla
- Bhopal Madhya – Arif Masood
- Budhni – Vikram Mastal
- Ashta – SC Kamal Chauhan
- Sehore – Shashank Saxena
- Rajgadh – Bapu Singh Tanwar
- Khilchipur – Priyvrat Singh
- Susner – Bheru Singh Bapu
- Agar – SC Vipin Wankhede
- Shajapur – Hukum Singh Karada
- Kalapipal – Kunal Chaudhary
- Sonkatch – SC Sajjan Singh Verma
- Hatpipiliya – Rajveer Singh Baghel
- Mandhata – Uttam Pal Singh
- Pandhana ST – Ms. Rupali Bare
- Bikhangaon ST – Smt. Jhuma Solanki
- Badwah – Narendra Patel
- Maheshwar SC – Dr. Vijay Laxmi Sadho
- Kasrawad – Sachin Yadav
- Khargone – Ravi Joshi
- Bhagwanpura ST – Kedar Dawar
- Rajpur ST – Bala Bachchan
- Badwani ST – Rajan Mandloi
- Alirajpur ST – Mukesh Patel
- Jobat ST – Smt. Sena Patel
- Jhabua ST – Dr Vikrant Bhuria
- Thandla ST – Veer Singh Bhuria
- Petlawad ST – Wal Singh Meda
- Sardarpur ST – Pratap Grewal
- Gandhwani ST – Umang Singhar
- Kukshi ST – Surendra Singh Baghel Honey
- Dharampuri ST – Panchilal Meda
- Depalpur – Vishal Patel
- Indore 1 – Sanjay Shukla
- Indore 2 – Chintamani Chaukse Chintu
- Indore 4 – Raja Mandhwani
- Rau – Jitu Patwari
- Sanwer SC – Smt. Reena Baurasi Setiya
- Nagada-Khachrod – Dilip Singh Gurjar
- Mahidpur – Dinesh Jain Boss
- Tarana SC – Mahesh Parmar
- Ghatiya SC – Ramlal Malviya
- Ujjain Uttar – Smt. Maya Rajesh Trivedi
- Sailana ST – Harsh Vijay Gehlot
- Alot SC – Manoj Chawla
- Mandsour – Vipin Jain
- Suwasra – Rakesh Patidar
- Manasa – Narendra Nahata
In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP.
The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP’s current strength in the assembly is 127.
