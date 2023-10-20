Top Recommended Stories

The Congress replaced its candidate for the Datia assembly constituency, fielding Rajendra Bharti in place of Avadesh Nayak. He will contest against BJP candidate and Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Updated: October 20, 2023 6:53 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Congress Releases 2nd List, Replaces Candidates From Datia, Pichhore & Gotegaon Seats | Full List

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday night announced its second list of 85 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls and replaced three of its previously declared nominees. With this, the Congress has declared all but one candidate for elections to the 230-member assembly scheduled for November 17.

The Congress replaced its candidate for the Datia assembly constituency, fielding Rajendra Bharti in place of Avadesh Nayak. He will contest against BJP candidate and Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Bharti, a former MLA, lost the last election by a slender margin. Nayak’s nomination from Datia drew opposition from a section of party workers and leaders, prompting the party leadership to replace him.

The Congress also replaced its candidate for the Pichhore assembly seat, where Arvind Singh Lodhi will be the party nominee in place of Shailendra Singh. The party fielded Narmada Prasad Prajapati in place of Shekhar Chaudhary from the Gotegaon-SC assembly constituency.

The party fielded Ravinder Singh Tomar from the Dimani assembly seat and he will contest against Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

From the Gwalior assembly seat, considered the bastion of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress has fielded Sunil Sharma, who had unsuccessfully contested in a bypoll against sitting MLA and minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, a known Scindia loyalist. Pradhuman Singh Tomar had switched over to the BJP along with Scindia after the last assembly polls.


Earlier on Sunday, the grand old party released its first list for the state polls. The list had the names of 144 party candidates. Congress fielded senior party leader Kamal Nath from the Chhindwara seat, while former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh has been fielded from Raghigath.‘Ramayan’ actor Vikram Mastal has been fielded against Chouhan from the Budhni  constituency.

MADHYA PRADESH ELECTION: CHECK FULL LIST OF CONGRESS CANDIDATES

  1. Sumawali – Kuldeep
  2. Morena – Dinesh Gurjar
  3. Sheopur – Babu Jhandel
  4. Ambah SC – Devendra Ramnarayan Sakhwar
  5. Vijaypur – Ramiwas Rawat
  6. Dimani – Ravinder Singh Tomar
  7. Sabalgarh – Baijnath Kushwah
  8. Joura – Pankaj Upadhyay
  9. Ater – Hemant Katare
  10. Lahar – Dr. Govind Singh
  11. Mehgaon – Rahul Bhadauria
  12. Gwalior – Rural Sahab Singh Gurjar
  13. Gwalior East – Satish Sikarwar
  14. Gwalior South – Praveen Pathak
  15. Bhitarwar – Lakhan Singh Yadav
  16. Dabra SC – Suresh Raje
  17. Sewda – Ghanshyam Singh
  18. Bhander SC – Phool Singh Bariyya
  19. Datia – Awadhesh Nayak
  20. Karera SC – Pragilal Jatav
  21. Pohari – Kailash Kushwah
  22. Shivpuri – K P Singh
  23. Picchore – Shailendra Singh
  24. Kolaras – Baijnath Yadav
  25. Bamori – Rishi Agarwal
  26. Chachoura – Lakshman Singh
  27. Raghogarh – Jaivardhan Singh
  28. Ashok Nagar SC – Haribabu Rai
  29. Chanderi – Gopal Singh Chauhan
  30. Mungaoli – Rao Yadvendra Yadav
  31. Surkhi – Neeraj Sharma
  32. Deori – Harsh Yadav
  33. Naryaoli – SC Surendra Chaudhary
  34. Banda – Tarwar Singh Lodhi
  35. Tikamgadh – Yadvendra Singh
  36. Jatara – SC Smt. Kiran Ahirwar
  37. Prithvipur – Nitendra Singh Rathore
  38. Khargapur – Smt. Chanda Singh Gaur
  39. Maharajpur – Neeraj Dikshit
  40. Chandla – SC Harprasad Anuragi
  41. Rajnagar – Vikramt Singh Nati Raja
  42. Chhatarpur – Alok Chaturvedi
  43. Bijawar – Charan Singh Yadav
  44. Malhara – Sadhvi Ram Siya Bharti
  45. Pathariya – Rao Brajendra Singh
  46. Jabera – Pratap Singh Lodhi
  47. Hatta – SC Pradeep Khatik
  48. Pawai – Mukesh Nayak
  49. Gunnaor – SC Jeevan Lal Siddharth
  50. Chitrakoot – Neelanshu Chaturvedi
  51. Raigaon – SC Ms. Kalpana Verma
  52. Satna – Siddharth Kushwah
  53. Nagod – Dr Rashmi Singh Patel
  54. Amarpatan – Rajendra Kumar Singh
  55. Teonthar – Ramashankar Singh Patel
  56. Mauganj – Sukhendra Singh “Banna”
  57. Mangawan – SC Ms. Babita Saket
  58. Gurh – Kapidhwaj Singh
  59. Churhat – Ajay Singh Rahul
  60. Sihawal – Kamleshwar Patel
  61. Chitrangi – ST Manik Singh
  62. Singrauli – Smt. Renu Shah
  63. Jaitpur – ST Ms. Uma Dhurvey
  64. Anuppur – ST Ramesh Singh
  65. Pushprajgarh – ST Fundelal Marko
  66. Barwara – ST Vijay Raghvendra Singh
  67. Patan – Neelesh Awasthi
  68. Bargi – Sanjay Yadav
  69. Jabalpur Purba – SC Lakhan Gahngahuria
  70. Jabalpur Uttar – Vinay Saxena
  71. Jabalpur Paschim – Tarun Bhanot
  72. Sihora – ST Ms. Ekta Thakur
  73. Shahpura – ST Bhupendra Maravi
  74. Dindori – ST Omkar Singh Markam
  75. Bichhiya – ST Narayan Singh Patta
  76. Baihar – ST Sanjay Uikey
  77. Lanji – Ms. Heena Kanware
  78. Paraswada – Madhu Bhagat
  79. Balaghat – Anubha Munjare
  80. Katangi – Bodh Singh Bhagat
  81. Barghat – ST Arjun Singh Kakodia
  82. Seoni – Anand Panjwani
  83. Keolari – Rajneesh Singh
  84. Lakhnadon – ST Yogendra Singh Baba
  85. Gotegaon – SC Shekhar Chaudhary
  86. Narsingpur – Lakhan Singh Patel
  87. Tendukheda – Sanjay Sharma
  88. Chhindwara – Kamal Nath
  89. Multai – Sukhdev Panse
  90. Betul – Nilay Daga
  91. Ghoradongri ST – Rahul Uike
  92. Bhainsdehi ST – Dharmu Singh Sirsam
  93. Timarni ST – Abhijeet Shah
  94. Harda – Ram Kishore Dogne
  95. Udaipura – Devendra Patel Gadarwas
  96. Silwani – Devendra Patel
  97. Vidisha – Shashank Bhargav
  98. Basoda – Nishank Jain
  99. Shamshabad – Sindhu Vikram Singh
  100. Berasia SC – Smt. Jayshree Harikiran
  101. Narela – Manoj Shukla
  102. Bhopal Madhya – Arif Masood
  103. Budhni – Vikram Mastal
  104. Ashta – SC Kamal Chauhan
  105. Sehore – Shashank Saxena
  106. Rajgadh – Bapu Singh Tanwar
  107. Khilchipur – Priyvrat Singh
  108. Susner – Bheru Singh Bapu
  109. Agar – SC Vipin Wankhede
  110. Shajapur – Hukum Singh Karada
  111. Kalapipal – Kunal Chaudhary
  112. Sonkatch – SC Sajjan Singh Verma
  113. Hatpipiliya – Rajveer Singh Baghel
  114. Mandhata – Uttam Pal Singh
  115. Pandhana ST – Ms. Rupali Bare
  116. Bikhangaon ST – Smt. Jhuma Solanki
  117. Badwah – Narendra Patel
  118. Maheshwar SC – Dr. Vijay Laxmi Sadho
  119. Kasrawad – Sachin Yadav
  120. Khargone – Ravi Joshi
  121. Bhagwanpura ST – Kedar Dawar
  122. Rajpur ST – Bala Bachchan
  123. Badwani ST – Rajan Mandloi
  124. Alirajpur ST – Mukesh Patel
  125. Jobat ST – Smt. Sena Patel
  126. Jhabua ST – Dr Vikrant Bhuria
  127. Thandla ST – Veer Singh Bhuria
  128. Petlawad ST – Wal Singh Meda
  129. Sardarpur ST – Pratap Grewal
  130. Gandhwani ST – Umang Singhar
  131. Kukshi ST – Surendra Singh Baghel Honey
  132. Dharampuri ST – Panchilal Meda
  133. Depalpur – Vishal Patel
  134. Indore 1 – Sanjay Shukla
  135. Indore 2 – Chintamani Chaukse Chintu
  136. Indore 4 – Raja Mandhwani
  137. Rau – Jitu Patwari
  138. Sanwer SC – Smt. Reena Baurasi Setiya
  139. Nagada-Khachrod – Dilip Singh Gurjar
  140. Mahidpur – Dinesh Jain Boss
  141. Tarana SC – Mahesh Parmar
  142. Ghatiya SC – Ramlal Malviya
  143. Ujjain Uttar – Smt. Maya Rajesh Trivedi
  144. Sailana ST – Harsh Vijay Gehlot
  145. Alot SC – Manoj Chawla
  146. Mandsour – Vipin Jain
  147. Suwasra – Rakesh Patidar
  148. Manasa – Narendra Nahata

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later  became a Union minister, joined the BJP.

The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP’s current strength in the assembly is 127.

