Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Congress Releases 2nd List, Replaces Candidates From Datia, Pichhore & Gotegaon Seats | Full List

The Congress replaced its candidate for the Datia assembly constituency, fielding Rajendra Bharti in place of Avadesh Nayak. He will contest against BJP candidate and Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday night announced its second list of 85 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls and replaced three of its previously declared nominees. With this, the Congress has declared all but one candidate for elections to the 230-member assembly scheduled for November 17.

The Congress replaced its candidate for the Datia assembly constituency, fielding Rajendra Bharti in place of Avadesh Nayak. He will contest against BJP candidate and Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Bharti, a former MLA, lost the last election by a slender margin. Nayak’s nomination from Datia drew opposition from a section of party workers and leaders, prompting the party leadership to replace him.

The Congress also replaced its candidate for the Pichhore assembly seat, where Arvind Singh Lodhi will be the party nominee in place of Shailendra Singh. The party fielded Narmada Prasad Prajapati in place of Shekhar Chaudhary from the Gotegaon-SC assembly constituency.

The party fielded Ravinder Singh Tomar from the Dimani assembly seat and he will contest against Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

From the Gwalior assembly seat, considered the bastion of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress has fielded Sunil Sharma, who had unsuccessfully contested in a bypoll against sitting MLA and minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, a known Scindia loyalist. Pradhuman Singh Tomar had switched over to the BJP along with Scindia after the last assembly polls.

Earlier on Sunday, the grand old party released its first list for the state polls. The list had the names of 144 party candidates. Congress fielded senior party leader Kamal Nath from the Chhindwara seat, while former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh has been fielded from Raghigath.‘Ramayan’ actor Vikram Mastal has been fielded against Chouhan from the Budhni constituency.

MADHYA PRADESH ELECTION: CHECK FULL LIST OF CONGRESS CANDIDATES

Sumawali – Kuldeep Morena – Dinesh Gurjar Sheopur – Babu Jhandel Ambah SC – Devendra Ramnarayan Sakhwar Vijaypur – Ramiwas Rawat Dimani – Ravinder Singh Tomar Sabalgarh – Baijnath Kushwah Joura – Pankaj Upadhyay Ater – Hemant Katare Lahar – Dr. Govind Singh Mehgaon – Rahul Bhadauria Gwalior – Rural Sahab Singh Gurjar Gwalior East – Satish Sikarwar Gwalior South – Praveen Pathak Bhitarwar – Lakhan Singh Yadav Dabra SC – Suresh Raje Sewda – Ghanshyam Singh Bhander SC – Phool Singh Bariyya Datia – Awadhesh Nayak Karera SC – Pragilal Jatav Pohari – Kailash Kushwah Shivpuri – K P Singh Picchore – Shailendra Singh Kolaras – Baijnath Yadav Bamori – Rishi Agarwal Chachoura – Lakshman Singh Raghogarh – Jaivardhan Singh Ashok Nagar SC – Haribabu Rai Chanderi – Gopal Singh Chauhan Mungaoli – Rao Yadvendra Yadav Surkhi – Neeraj Sharma Deori – Harsh Yadav Naryaoli – SC Surendra Chaudhary Banda – Tarwar Singh Lodhi Tikamgadh – Yadvendra Singh Jatara – SC Smt. Kiran Ahirwar Prithvipur – Nitendra Singh Rathore Khargapur – Smt. Chanda Singh Gaur Maharajpur – Neeraj Dikshit Chandla – SC Harprasad Anuragi Rajnagar – Vikramt Singh Nati Raja Chhatarpur – Alok Chaturvedi Bijawar – Charan Singh Yadav Malhara – Sadhvi Ram Siya Bharti Pathariya – Rao Brajendra Singh Jabera – Pratap Singh Lodhi Hatta – SC Pradeep Khatik Pawai – Mukesh Nayak Gunnaor – SC Jeevan Lal Siddharth Chitrakoot – Neelanshu Chaturvedi Raigaon – SC Ms. Kalpana Verma Satna – Siddharth Kushwah Nagod – Dr Rashmi Singh Patel Amarpatan – Rajendra Kumar Singh Teonthar – Ramashankar Singh Patel Mauganj – Sukhendra Singh “Banna” Mangawan – SC Ms. Babita Saket Gurh – Kapidhwaj Singh Churhat – Ajay Singh Rahul Sihawal – Kamleshwar Patel Chitrangi – ST Manik Singh Singrauli – Smt. Renu Shah Jaitpur – ST Ms. Uma Dhurvey Anuppur – ST Ramesh Singh Pushprajgarh – ST Fundelal Marko Barwara – ST Vijay Raghvendra Singh Patan – Neelesh Awasthi Bargi – Sanjay Yadav Jabalpur Purba – SC Lakhan Gahngahuria Jabalpur Uttar – Vinay Saxena Jabalpur Paschim – Tarun Bhanot Sihora – ST Ms. Ekta Thakur Shahpura – ST Bhupendra Maravi Dindori – ST Omkar Singh Markam Bichhiya – ST Narayan Singh Patta Baihar – ST Sanjay Uikey Lanji – Ms. Heena Kanware Paraswada – Madhu Bhagat Balaghat – Anubha Munjare Katangi – Bodh Singh Bhagat Barghat – ST Arjun Singh Kakodia Seoni – Anand Panjwani Keolari – Rajneesh Singh Lakhnadon – ST Yogendra Singh Baba Gotegaon – SC Shekhar Chaudhary Narsingpur – Lakhan Singh Patel Tendukheda – Sanjay Sharma Chhindwara – Kamal Nath Multai – Sukhdev Panse Betul – Nilay Daga Ghoradongri ST – Rahul Uike Bhainsdehi ST – Dharmu Singh Sirsam Timarni ST – Abhijeet Shah Harda – Ram Kishore Dogne Udaipura – Devendra Patel Gadarwas Silwani – Devendra Patel Vidisha – Shashank Bhargav Basoda – Nishank Jain Shamshabad – Sindhu Vikram Singh Berasia SC – Smt. Jayshree Harikiran Narela – Manoj Shukla Bhopal Madhya – Arif Masood Budhni – Vikram Mastal Ashta – SC Kamal Chauhan Sehore – Shashank Saxena Rajgadh – Bapu Singh Tanwar Khilchipur – Priyvrat Singh Susner – Bheru Singh Bapu Agar – SC Vipin Wankhede Shajapur – Hukum Singh Karada Kalapipal – Kunal Chaudhary Sonkatch – SC Sajjan Singh Verma Hatpipiliya – Rajveer Singh Baghel Mandhata – Uttam Pal Singh Pandhana ST – Ms. Rupali Bare Bikhangaon ST – Smt. Jhuma Solanki Badwah – Narendra Patel Maheshwar SC – Dr. Vijay Laxmi Sadho Kasrawad – Sachin Yadav Khargone – Ravi Joshi Bhagwanpura ST – Kedar Dawar Rajpur ST – Bala Bachchan Badwani ST – Rajan Mandloi Alirajpur ST – Mukesh Patel Jobat ST – Smt. Sena Patel Jhabua ST – Dr Vikrant Bhuria Thandla ST – Veer Singh Bhuria Petlawad ST – Wal Singh Meda Sardarpur ST – Pratap Grewal Gandhwani ST – Umang Singhar Kukshi ST – Surendra Singh Baghel Honey Dharampuri ST – Panchilal Meda Depalpur – Vishal Patel Indore 1 – Sanjay Shukla Indore 2 – Chintamani Chaukse Chintu Indore 4 – Raja Mandhwani Rau – Jitu Patwari Sanwer SC – Smt. Reena Baurasi Setiya Nagada-Khachrod – Dilip Singh Gurjar Mahidpur – Dinesh Jain Boss Tarana SC – Mahesh Parmar Ghatiya SC – Ramlal Malviya Ujjain Uttar – Smt. Maya Rajesh Trivedi Sailana ST – Harsh Vijay Gehlot Alot SC – Manoj Chawla Mandsour – Vipin Jain Suwasra – Rakesh Patidar Manasa – Narendra Nahata

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP.

The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP’s current strength in the assembly is 127.

