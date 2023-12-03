Top Recommended Stories

Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live Updates: Preparations Underway In Chhatarpur, Sarangpur, Maheshwar, Guna, Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live Updates: Check List Of Winner, Losers In Chhatarpur, Sarangpur, Maheshwar, Guna, Chhindwara

Updated: December 3, 2023 6:47 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live Updates: Check Winners, Losers In Chhatarpur, Sarangpur, Maheshwar, Guna, Chhindwara
Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you all the latest LIVE updates from the Madhya Pradesh Election Results as counting of votes begins.

Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE updates: Voting for the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly was conducted in a single-phase on November 17 with a 77.15 percent voter turnout. Nearly all major exit-polls conducted on Thursday have given a clear edge to the incumbent BJP dispensation led by Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan, the Congress, however, would be looking to prove poll-pundits wrong and derail the BJP juggernaut which has ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years. While exit-polls have predicted BJP as the clear winner, all eyes are now on the counting of votes due to take place on December 3 (Sunday).

  • Dec 3, 2023 6:39 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live Updates: Vishwas Sarang Hopes For BJP’s Big Win

  • Dec 3, 2023 6:31 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live Updates: The Exit Polls say that the BJP might stamp their authority once again in Madhya Pradesh. But Exit Polls have gone wrong in the past.

  • Dec 3, 2023 6:08 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live Updates: Preparations have begun in the PG College counting centre in Chhindwara.

  • Dec 3, 2023 6:06 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Madhya Pradesh election results.

