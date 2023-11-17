Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Election: Indore’s Smart Polling Booth Has AI-Equipped Camera For Voters To Take Selfie After Casting Vote

Madhya Pradesh Election: Indore’s Smart Polling Booth Has AI-Equipped Camera For Voters To Take Selfie After Casting Vote

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: To keep the smart polling station queue-less, an online token system has been introduced in Indore.

The smart polling station has been set up at Maa Kanakeshwari Devi Government College in Indore’s Nanda Nagar.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: As the voting for the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly started at 7 AM, a smart polling booth has been set up where voters will take selfies after casting a vote in the booth. In this “smart” polling station, people can vote without having to stand in queues and can take ‘inked finger’ selfies with the help of an Artificial Intelligence-equipped camera.

Trending Now

The polling station has been set up at Maa Kanakeshwari Devi Government College in Nanda Nagar in Assembly constituency number 2, an official said.

You may like to read

“To keep the smart polling station queue-less, we have introduced an online token system. People arriving for voting will be given token numbers and they can sit comfortably in the polling station till their turn comes,” Rupal Chopra, assistant planner of the state-run Indore Smart City Development Limited, told PTI.

“A digital selfie point has also been developed at the polling station where an AI-equipped camera has been installed. After voting, if a person stands at this place and shows the camera his or her finger that has the indelible ink, selfie will be clicked immediately,” she informed.

A bar code will appear on the screen at the selfie point and scanning it will ensure the photograph is transmitted to the voter’s mobile phone, which can then be shared on social media, the official explained.

A total of 15.55 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes in five Assembly constituencies in Indore (urban) on Friday. Assembly poll results will be declared on December 3.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh’s all 230 assembly seats began at 7 AM and voters can cast their ballots till 6 PM except in the Baihar, Lanji, and Parswara assembly seats of Balaghat district and some booths in Mandla and Dindori districts, where voting will be held till 3 PM.

BJP is seeking to retain power in the state where it has ruled for almost 18 of the past 20 years and Congress is keen to oust the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

The webcasting facility has been made available at about 42,000 polling stations. Nearly 700 companies of the central forces and two lakh police personnel of the state have been deployed for security during the poll.

Nearly 5.59 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. It includes 2.87 crore male and 2.71 crore women voters. There are over 5,000 booths run by women and 183 polling stations run by the disabled, officials said.

The polls, coming nearly six months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for both the BJP and Congress for various reasons.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.