In Poll-Bound MP, PM Modi Highlights Art 370 Abrogation, GST, OROP, Among ‘Pending Works’ Completed During 10-Year NDA Rule

PM Modi noted that no new trains were introduced in the country for decades until the BJP came to power at the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a programme marking the celebration of the 125th Founder’s Day of ‘The Scindia School’, in Gwalior on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the abrogation of Article 370, implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), one-rank-one-pension (OROP) scheme for the defence forces, banning of triple talaq and the introduction of women’s quota in legislatures, among several “pending” works completed by the NDA government in the last 10 years.

Speaking at the 125th foundation day of Scindia School in Gwalior in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister brought to notice several pending works completed by the BJP-led Central Government during the past decade, with the key highlights being the revoking of Article 370, implementation of GST, and the OROP scheme for the defence personnel.

‘Pending tasks’

“Our government has abrogated Article 370, (a task) which was pending for 60 years, (implemented) OROP and GST pending for 40 years, triple talaq (ban pending) for decades and women’s reservation pending for years during the tenure of ten years as part of a long term vision,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi noted that Shatabdi Express trains were introduced when late Madhavrao Scindia was railway minister, but after that period, no new trains were introduced in the country for decades until the BJP came to power at the Centre and introduced modern trains such as the Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat.

The Prime Minister said his government has also opened the space sector for the youth of the country as he called upon the students of the Scindia School to adopt a village, focus on cleanliness, remain “vocal for local”, raise awareness about the benefits of natural farming among farmers, adopt a poor family, consume millets and practice yoga, among other things.

PM Modi noted that the school has produced famous personalities like actor Salman Khan, Nitin Mukesh and radio announcer Ameen Sayani. Nitin Mukesh, notably, was present at the program.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is the president of the school’s Board of Governors, also spoke at the program.

Scindia recalled that when information technology was introduced in the country in the 1980s, Scindia School was the first institute in the country to include it in the curriculum.

Madhya Pradesh Governor, Mangu Bhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh (who is an alumnus of Scindia School) were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, PM Modi also released a commemorative postage stamp on the school, which is located inside the Gwalior fort.

(With PTI inputs)

