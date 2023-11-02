Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: BJP Fields Heavyweight Union Minister To Snatch Niwas Back From Congress

For Assembly Elections 2023, the BJP has fielded Union Minister and veteran leader Faggan Singh Kulaste for the Niwas seat. He will be contesting against the grand old party's Chain Singh Warkade.

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Niwas is one of the Assembly constituencies among the 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. Categorised as a rural seat, Niwas is part of the Mandla (ST) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency and falls under the Mandla district and Mahakoshal region of the state. The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, with the state’s polls set to take place in a single phase on November 17, and the vote counting scheduled for December 3 of this year.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for the last 15 years, with a brief interruption when the Congress made a comeback in the 2018 elections, winning 114 seats. However, in March 2020, the BJP returned to power in the state after the collapse of the Congress government.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Niwas Candidates

For Assembly Elections 2023, the BJP has fielded Union Minister and veteran leader Faggan Singh Kulaste for the Niwas seat. He will be contesting against the grand old party’s Chain Singh Warkade. Notably, Faggan Singh is the elder brother of Rampyare Kulaste, who won the Niwas seat in the 2003, 2008 and 2013 elections but lost to Congress candidate Ashok Marskole in 2018.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Niwas Previous Election Result

In 2018, Congress’s Ashok Marskole secured victory with a substantial margin of over 28,315 votes, defeating BJP’s Rampyare Kulaste. Marskole received more than 91,007 votes, while Kulaste secured 62,692 votes, resulting in a vote percentage of 47.94 percent.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Niwas Voters Breakup

The Niwas is a reserved constituency for scheduled tribes —which had more female voters than males.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Current Term Ending Date: January 6, 2024.

January 6, 2024. Majority seats: 230 seats.

230 seats. Date Of Notification: October 21.

October 21. Last Date Of Nominations: October 30.

October 30. Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: October 31.

October 31. Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: November 2nd, 2023.

November 2nd, 2023. Voting Date: November 17th, 2023.

November 17th, 2023. Result Date: December 3rd, 2023.

