Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: CM Chouhan Scales Up Sops For Women As Voter Turnout Jumps To Record High

Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a public meeting at Katangi, in Jabalpur district, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_25_2023_000094B)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has seen a steady increase in the turnout of women voters over the decades. It has climbed from 29.01 per cent in 1962 to a record 74.01 per cent in 2018. As per the Election Commission data, women constitute 47.8 percent of the total population in Madhya Pradesh, while men comprise 52.1 percent of the total state population, with the remainder identifying as others.

During the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018, women’s voter turnout was higher than that among men in 52 seats of the total 230 seats. As many as 10 seats were dominated by women — meaning women voters outnumbered male voters.

And with an eye on women voters in the state, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced a slew of goodies to women including an increment of Rs 250 as Rakhi gift to all beneficiaries under the Ladli Bahna scheme and 35% reservations to women in state government jobs and subsidized cooking gas cylinders.

Announcements made by CM Chouhan for women voters

Addressing a “Ladli Bahna” convention at Jamboorie Maidan in Bhopal, Chouhan said 50% of teaching jobs in the state will be reserved for women. He said a sum of Rs 250 will be transferred to accounts of the women beneficiaries on Raksha Bandhan and Rs 1,000 will be transferred to their accounts on September 10.Thereafter, from October a sum of Rs 1,250 will be transferred to the beneficiary accounts per month. Chouhan also announced that “Ladli Bahanas” will get a cooking gas cylinder for Rs 450 for Shravan month and arrangements will be made to continue this later. He said that women will be given 35% reservation in police and state government jobs while 50% will be reserved for teaching positions. The education fees of girl child will be borne by the government while he assured that no liquor shop will be opened in any area if women say “no”. The chief minister said stamp duty on properties registered in the name of women has been reduced to 1%. The goal is to increase the monthly income of women to at least Rs 10,000.

Why are political parties focusing on women?

It is because in women constitute a significant part of the nation’s population. Political experts say that there are a few reasons why political parties have shifted their focus to women during elections and in their manifestos. These reasons include:

Women form nearly 50 percent of the votebase

Literacy level among women and girls is rising and hence, they are making independent decisions

Schemes and poll promises by political parties

Now, the increasing interest of political parties towards promising specific initiatives to women is directly related to the increase in women’s percentage over the year in voter turnout. In MP, out of the 13.39 lakh newly registered voters, around 7.07 lakh are women. The growth in the number of women on the electoral list is 2.79 per cent, while it is 2.30 per cent for men. In at least 18 out of the 230 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, women voters surpass their male counterparts. This trend is especially notable in tribal-dominated regions such as Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Alirajpur, and Jhabua.

The number of new women voters in MP (since 2018) has gone up by 2.79 per cent, while it is 2.30 per cent for male voter. Of the 13.39 lakh new voters, 7.07 lakh are women.

Moreover, the Times of India reported in January 2022 that the number of women electors in the country witnessed a sharper rise of 5.1 percent since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as compared to 3.6 percent increase in male voters.

The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are likely to be held at the end of the year.

