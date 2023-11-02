Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Congress Fields Lakhan Singh Patel Against BJP’s Prahlad Patel In Narsinghpur

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Congress Fields Lakhan Singh Patel Against BJP’s Prahlad Patel In Narsinghpur

For Assembly Elections 2023, the BJP has fielded Union Minister and veteran leader Prahlad Singh Patel for the Narsingpur seat. He will be contesting against the grand old party’s Lakhan Singh Patel.

Congress Fields Lakhan Singh Patel Against BJP’s Prahlad Patel In Narsinghpur

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Narsinghpur is one of the crucial Assembly constituencies among the 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. Categorised as a rural seat, it is part of the Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency and falls under Narsingpur district in the Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh. The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, with the state’s polls set to take place in a single phase on November 17, and the vote counting scheduled for December 3 of this year.

Trending Now

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for the last 15 years, with a brief interruption when the Congress made a comeback in the 2018 elections, winning 114 seats. However, in March 2020, the BJP returned to power in the state after the collapse of the Congress government.

You may like to read

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Narsingpur Candidates

For Assembly Elections 2023, the BJP has fielded Union Minister and veteran leader Prahlad Singh Patel for the Narsingpur seat. He will be contesting against the grand old party’s Lakhan Singh Patel. Notably, Narsinghpur traditionally serves as a stronghold for the saffron party. On the other hand, Lakhansingh Patel is a very popular leader and is the brother of Jalam Singh Patel, with both having contested the previous election in the region.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Narsingpur Previous Election Result

In 2018, Congress’s Lakhan Singh Patel contested election against the BJP’s Jalam Singh Patel “Munna Bhaiya”, however, Jalam Patel secured victory with a substantial margin of over 14,903 votes, defeating Singh Patel. Jalam Singh Patel received more than 87,837 votes, while Lakhan Singh secured 72,934 votes, resulting in a vote percentage of 50.93 percent.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Current Term Ending Date: January 6, 2024.

January 6, 2024. Majority seats: 230 seats.

230 seats. Date Of Notification: October 21.

October 21. Last Date Of Nominations: October 30.

October 30. Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: October 31.

October 31. Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: November 2nd, 2023.

November 2nd, 2023. Voting Date: November 17th, 2023.

November 17th, 2023. Result Date: December 3rd, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.