Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP vs Congress, Who Will Emerge Victorious? Prediction To Be Out Today

live

Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP vs Congress, Who Will Emerge Victorious? Prediction To Be Out Today

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Take a look at the live updates for the Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls before the official results are announced on December 3, 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the State Assembly Elections 2023 in five states of the country, namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. While the polling is complete in four of the five states, the voting for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 is underway. After the completion of the voting today, exit polls will be conducted in the evening to predict the possible outcome of the voting in all five states before the results are officially announced on December 3, 2023. Read more for latest live updates on the Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls 2023..

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.