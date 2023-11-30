Top Recommended Stories

Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP vs Congress, Who Will Emerge Victorious? Prediction To Be Out Today

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Take a look at the live updates for the Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls before the official results are announced on December 3, 2023.

Published: November 30, 2023 3:48 PM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the State Assembly Elections 2023 in five states of the country, namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. While the polling is complete in four of the five states, the voting for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 is underway. After the completion of the voting today, exit polls will be conducted in the evening to predict the possible outcome of the voting in all five states before the results are officially announced on December 3, 2023. Read more for latest live updates on the Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls 2023..

Live Updates

  • Nov 30, 2023 5:13 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls 2023: Key Candidates For Congress

    State Congress Chief Kamal Nath: Chhindwara
    the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Govind Singh: Lahar
    Former minister Jitu Patwari: Rau

  • Nov 30, 2023 5:00 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls 2023: Key Candidates For BJP

    Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Budhni
    State Home Minister Narottam Mishra: Datia
    Senior Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya: Indore-1

  • Nov 30, 2023 4:47 PM IST

    Exit Polls 2023: Where to Watch Live Streaming?

    People can check the live streaming of exit polls on different news channels, including YouTube and other social media platforms. You can stay updated in real time by visiting the official website of Election Commission- https://eci.gov.in/.

  • Nov 30, 2023 4:01 PM IST

    Exit Polls 2023: Date And Time

    The exit poll results for all the five states will be declared after 5:30 PM on Thursday, November 30. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (EC) had prohibited announcement of exit poll results for the five poll-bound states till November 30.

  • Nov 30, 2023 3:52 PM IST

    What Is Exit Poll?

    Exit Polls are surveys which are conducted post election voting, to predict the results before the declaration of the official results. Voters are interviewed and the data which is collected is then analysed to provide an indication of the potential winners.

