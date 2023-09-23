Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Elections: BJP Ignoring Unemployed Youth, Must Be ‘Kicked Out’, Says Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath made claims of a purported scam in the patwari (revenue official) recruitment process and vowed to investigate the same if voted to power.

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Saturday claimed that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP regime was ignoring the problems of unemployed youth and the must be “kicked out” of power in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Addressing ‘Berozgar Mahapanchayat’, the former chief minister also made claims of a purported scam in the patwari (revenue official) recruitment process and vowed to investigate the same if the Congress was voted to power in the state.

#WATCH | Indore, MP: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath at the 'Berozgaar Maha Panchayat' says, "…I am surprised, what type of government is running here? The government whose priority is not the youth, that government should be thrown out. I am using these harsh words because… pic.twitter.com/XDZBQKTj2r — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 23, 2023

Kamal Nath said he had met youths who have been recruited for government posts but are yet to receive their appointment letters. “A government whose priority is not the youth must be kicked out,” the senior Congress leader said.

He also accused CM Chouhan of making false claims about investment coming into the state after global seminars in Indore. “Chouhan has announced he will provide employment to one lakh youth. Even if he fills government posts, it would be enough. Under the BJP, a system of corruption has been developed from the panchayat level to the secretariat,” Nath said.

There are 250″scams” under BJP rule, due to which MP has become “scam state,” he alleged.

‘Madhya Pradesh tops in corruption, atrocities’

On Friday, Nath said the upcoming state assembly elections will decide the future of Madhya Pradesh as the BJP-ruled state has gained notoriety in the recent past for atrocities against the downtrodden and women and also tops the list in corruption and unemployment.

“The upcoming state assembly polls are the elections of the future of Madhya Pradesh. The state is number one in corruption, unemployment, atrocities against tribals and women. I am not giving this data, it has been published by the central government. This is the situation of our state today,” the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had said while addressing a program in Chhindwara district on Friday.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Former CM & State Congress Chief Kamal Nath says, "The state is number 1 in corruption, unemployment, atrocities against tribals and women. I am not giving this data, it has been published by the central government. This is the situation of our state… pic.twitter.com/AMDiFxS9YT — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 22, 2023

Kamal Nath had claimed that every person in the state is either a witness to corruption or a victim of it. “This system of corruption has been made right from the Gram Panchayat to the Ministry. Give money and take work”, he said.

“Today, no one is ready to invest in the state. When I say come to Chhindwara they (investors) say we will go to Nagpur because there is no trust here,” he said, adding that he waived the loans of 75 lakh farmers during his 11 months of government in the state.

Madya Pradesh is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

(With PTI inputs)

