Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Elections: BJP Took Down Kamal Nath Govt Using Money Power, Claims Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the BJP refers to tribals as 'vanvasi' or forest-dwellers, while the correct term is Adivasi or original inhabitants, which the Congress uses.

Rahul Gandhi addresses a poll rally in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Elections: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP of orchestrating the collapse of former chief minister Kamal Nath’s government using “money power” by allegedly bribing MLAs and instigating an internal rebellion which led to the downfall of the Congress regime in March 2020.

The Congress government under Kamal Nath, which came to power after the Assembly polls in 2018, collapsed in March 2020 following a revolt by several MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia. The collapse paved the way for the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, while the rebel MLAs and Scindia joined the BJP.

Addressing a poll rally in Rajpur in Barwani, Rahul Gandhi said, “We had promised to waive farm loans in the last assembly polls. We wrote off loans of 25 lakh farmers but the BJP and their big industrialist friends stole your government by giving money to legislators.”

Launching a scathing attack against the BJP over the alleged maltreatment of tribals in the state, the Congress scion claimed that the ruling party refers to tribals as ‘vanvasi’ or forest-dwellers, while the correct term is Adivasi or original inhabitants, which the Congress uses.

Forests are shrinking and after 15 years the BJP will ask ‘vanvasis’ to go to cities and beg, Rahul Gandhi claimed.

Mentioning the Sidhi case, which hit national headlines and caused immense outrage across the nation, Gandhi said, “Have you seen any BJP leader urinating on an animal? But a BJP leader urinated on the face of a tribal man, shot a video and made it viral. They are shameless. Their thinking is hidden in this video.”

While the Congress wants children from tribal communities to become doctors, engineers, lawyers and industrialists, the BJP wants to keep them away from English education, Gandhi claimed.

“The BJP leaders want their sons and daughters to study English but they want tribals to stay away,” Gandhi said while mentioning several jobs where English is required.

The Congress will conduct a caste census after coming to power in MP so that the exact number of OBCs, SCs, STs can be known and benefits can be given accordingly, he said.

Assembly polls will be held in MP on November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.

(With PTI inputs)

