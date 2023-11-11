Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Elections: LPG Cylinder At Rs 450, Houses Under ‘Ladli Bahna’ Among Poll Promises In BJP Manifesto

Madhya Pradesh Elections: LPG Cylinder At Rs 450, Houses Under ‘Ladli Bahna’ Among Poll Promises In BJP Manifesto

The BJP manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections promised houses for beneficiaries of the Ladli Bahna scheme and buying foodgrains at higher MSP.

BJP National President JP Nadda with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouban and others releases election manifesto ahead of the state assembly elections, in Bhopal, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Elections: The BJP on Saturday promised to deliver LPG cylinders at Rs 450, buying wheat at MSP of Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 as well as houses for beneficiaries of the ‘Ladli Bahna’ scheme, among other assurances as the ruling party rolled out its manifesto for November 17 elections in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP president JP Nadda along with the party’s state chief VD Sharma, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and other leaders, released the 96-page Sankalp Patra’ (vision document) in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal today, promising free education to girls from poor families up to post-graduation, free education to poor students up to Class 12 and cooking gas cylinder at Rs 450 for beneficiaries of the state’s flagship Ladli Bahna and PM Ujjwala’ schemes.

Among other highlights of the BJP’s manifesto, the ruling dispensation also promised to a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,700 per quintal of wheat and Rs 3,100 for the same quantity of paddy.

The BJP manifesto also promised houses for beneficiaries of the Ladli Bahna programme and jobs to at least one member of every family or the opportunity for self-employment.

According to manifesto, the party will set up technological institutes in MP along the lines of IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) and medical institutions in a similar way to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) if the BJP retains power in the state.

It also promises six new expressways and a budget of Rs 3 lakh crore for the empowerment of tribal communities.

Nadda in his address said that BJP is the only political party which has implemented its manifestos in letter and spirit by making it the road map of the government. The BJP also keeps an eye on manifesto implementation through its monitoring system, he said.

State BJP chief VD Sharma said that a committee has prepared the manifesto after discussions and seeking suggestions from all sections and intellectuals of society.

“The manifesto includes the aspirations of the people,” he said and added that conventions were organised at divisional levels to discuss it.

He said that boxes were kept during the party’s “11,000-km-long Jan Ashirwad Yatra”, a mass-contact programme, in which seven lakh suggestions were received. Many of them were researched and included in the manifesto, he said.

Chouhan said the Congress was wondering why the BJP is bringing out its manifesto on Narak Chaturdashi’. “The Congress doesn’t know mythology and history. It was the day when Krishna freed sisters from Narakasur,” he said.

The chief minister said they will make the manifesto the road map for Madhya Pradesh’s development. The BJP government has tried to fulfil people’s aspirations by implementing all its promises, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)