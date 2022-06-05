New Delhi: An engineer was arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb a school bus in the US, police said on Sunday. The accused had sent threatening messages to an international group on a social media platform.Also Read - 'No Water, No Vote': Villagers In MP's Dindori Furious Over Severe Water Crisis

"An engineer youth living in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh threatened to blow up a school in America. The crime branch of Bhopal had sent an alert to the Khandwa police two days ago. The police have arrested an engineer youth," Chief Superintendent of police, Poonamchand Yadav, said was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The accused had sent threatening messages to an international group on a social media platform,” Yadav said.

The accused is a resident of Mahadevi Nagar, Khandwa. Police and security agencies from Delhi to Khandwa came into alert mode after the matter was reported. Further probe is underway into the matter.