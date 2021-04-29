Bhopal: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday night decided to extend the ‘corona curfew’ in the state till May 7 to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. Currently, the ‘corona curfew’ is in place in several districts of the state, including Bhopal, Indore and other prominent cities, till May 3. Giving further information, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a meeting was held during which the chief minister reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state along with the cabinet members. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Phase 8 Live: Voting in 35 Constituencies Begins

He also added that the district-level crisis management committees are authorised to take a decision about the corona curfew in consultation with the state government. “Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) has decided to extend the corona curfew (or Janata curfew) till May 7,” Narottam Mishra said. Also Read - Reliance Foundation to Set up Covid Care Facilities in Jamnagar

Mishra said the number of COVID-19 positive cases in 10 districts has reduced and these numbers are static in 13 other districts. He also added that less than 50 cases were reported in six districts, while the spread has been effectively curbed in three districts. Also Read - India Declines UN's Offer of Assistance From Integrated Supply Chain, Says it Has 'Robust System'

“The coronavirus spread in some districts, including Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain, is worrying and the chief minister himself is monitoring the situation at these places,” he said.

According to the minister, the state’s districts have been divided into three groups for the purpose of reviewing the coronavirus situation. The COVID-19 situation in the districts of the first group was reviewed on Wednesday.

Mishra said the state government was also in discussion to stop plying of buses from Niwari and Datia districts, located along the Uttar Pradesh border.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 12,758 COVID-19 cases, which took the caseload in the state to 5,38,165 and 105 deaths took the fatality count to 5,424.

A total of 14,156 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which pushed the recovery count to 4,39,968. With 1,811 new cases, Indore’s caseload went up to 1,07,240 while that of Bhopal to 86,249 with the addition of 1,853 cases.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 92,773. With 58,756 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 76.29 lakh.