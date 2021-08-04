Madhya Pradesh: Over 1,200 villages in North Madhya Pradesh are reeling from floods triggered by heavy rainfall. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the teams of State and National Disaster Relief Forces are engaged in the rescue operations along with the Indian Army and Air Force personnel. “The flood situation in north Madhya Pradesh is grim. 1,225 villages in Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Gwalior, Guna, Bhind and Morena districts are affected. Teams of SDRF, NDRF, and BSF have succeeded in evacuating about 5,950 people safely from 240 villages,” CM Chouhan said.Also Read - MP Rains: 1,171 Villages Hit By Floods; 3 People Stranded Atop Tree, 5 Others Rescued

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took stock of the flood situation in the state. In his telephonic conversation, Shah assured Chouhan of all possible help to Madhya Pradesh to deal with the situation. “Spoke to Shri @chouhanshivraj ji and inquired about the flood situation in some parts of Madhya Pradesh which occurred due to heavy rains and rise in water level of rivers. The state is being given all help for relief work from the Centre. In this difficult time, the Modi government is standing with the people of the state,” he tweeted in Hindi. Also Read - Breaking News, 3 August 2021: NDRF, Air Force Conduct Rescue Operations in Flood-hit Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश के कुछ भागों में तेज बारिश व नदियों का जलस्तर बढ़ने से आयी बाढ़ के संबंध में मैंने श्री @chouhanshivraj जी से बात कर स्थिति की जानकारी ली। केंद्र की ओर से प्रदेश को राहत कार्यों के लिए पूरी मदद दी जा रही। इस कठिन घड़ी में मोदी सरकार प्रदेश की जनता के साथ खड़ी है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 4, 2021

Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: 5 Killed, 18 Injured In Lightning Strikes In Panna District, Other Undergoing Treatment

Briefing the mediapersons on the situation, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “At present, three teams of NDRF are engaged in rescue work in Gwalior and two teams are in Shivpuri. Four columns of the Indian Army are engaged in rescue work in Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia and Sheopur. Air Force choppers have also started rescue operations.” He further said the intensity of rain has reduced but the weather is shifting towards north. “I am sure that there will be no terrible rains. We are constantly making efforts to provide relief to the people. The arrangements should be strengthened again, efforts will also be made for this from today,” he said.

Due to heavy rain and floods, around 1,171 villages in Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Gwalior, Bhind and Rewa areas have been affected. 800 mm of downpour received in 2 days. Rescue operations by Air Force will commence once weather gets better: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/mxl75tRNiY — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

The northern region of Madhya Pradesh received an unprecedented 800 mm rainfall between Monday and Tuesday which led to the floods, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. At present, 30 villages in Sheopur have been affected due to floods in Kwari, Seep, Parvati rivers, the CM said. “So far, more than 1,000 people have been safely evacuated. At present, an operation is going on to rescue about 1000 people stranded in villages of Jwalapur, Bheravada, Mewada, Jatkheda,” he said. “13 villages in Morena are affected by floods in Chambal, Kwari rivers. So far, more than 250 people have been rescued and rescue operations are on for 200 people. So far, 1100 people have been evacuated from 36 affected villages of Datia and operations are on to rescue 45 others,” he added.