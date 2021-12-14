Bhopal: A man was allegedly shot dead at a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh. Police have arrested three men, allegedly belonging to a right-wing group, in connection with the case. As per the reports, the event was organised by the followers of jailed self-styled ‘godman’ Rampal.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021-22: Nominations to Start on Monday. Check MP Panchayat Polls Full Schedule Here

Speaking to NDTV, Amit Verma, a senior police officer said that armed assailants gatecrashed the wedding claiming that such weddings are against the Hindu religion. Notably, followers of the self-styled ‘godman’ said that they follow Ramaini, a different kind of wedding, which takes only 17 minutes. Also Read - Dead Man Receives COVID Vaccination Certificate in MP's Rajgarh, Authorities Say 'Computer Error'

Videos of the attack that have emerged on social media showed the attacker, dressed in a red sweatshirt and sunglasses, pointing a gun towards guests. Panic-stricken guests can be seen running away from the event. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Two Foreign Return People Test Covid Positive; Sample Sent For Genome Sequencing

Amid all this chaos, the attacker opened fire, killing a man. The deceased has been identified as Devilal Meena, a two-time sarpanch and a resident of Shamgarh area. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Reports said that he was supported by the state’s ruling BJP and was the main organiser of the wedding.