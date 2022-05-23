Bhopal: At least four people were injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district after two groups indulged in violence and stone-pelting over the playing of a DJ at a marriage procession. According to police, a Muslim family was carrying out a ritual process after marriage and when the procession passed in front of a temple, some people from the Hindu community objected to the songs being played by the DJ. This resulted in an exchange of heated arguments between the two communities, which soon turned violent and stones were pelted at each other.Also Read - Panchayat 2 Village: All You Need to Know About Mahodiya, Quaint Place in MP That Deserves A Visit

The incident took place on Sunday night at Kothdi village in Ratlam district, local police said on Monday. Police said at least four people were injured due to stone pelting and they have been admitted to a government hospital in the district. After getting information, a team of local police reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. The additional police force from adjoining police stations was also brought in to control the situation.

In the meantime, district SP and SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) reached the spot. "We reached the spot and spoke to people from both sides and the situation was brought under control. However, to avoid any further untoward incident, security has been beefed up in the area," news agency IANS quoted Ratlam SP Abhishek Tiwari as saying.

Tiwari further informed that an FIR has been lodged and nine people have been booked for indulging in violence. “Four injured have been admitted to the government hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway,” Tiwari added.

Incidentally, on Monday morning, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with the district administration and the police of Rajgarh district where two incidents of violence occurred in the last week. During the meeting, Chouhan appealed to local MLAs and MPs to meet people in their respective areas and have conversations with them.

(With IANS inputs)