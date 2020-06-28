New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel was on Sunday given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh, whose Governor Lalji Tandon is currently unwell and is undergoing treatment at Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Government to Face Floor Test Tomorrow as Governor Lalji Tandon Issues Orders

In a statement today, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, during the absence on leave of Lalji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh".

President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, during the absence on leave of Lal Ji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhawan (File pic) pic.twitter.com/xZZaGS2HxS
— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

Incidentally, Anandiben Patel was the 27th Governor of Madhya Pradesh, holding the office from January 2018-July 2019, before being appointed as the 28th Governor of Uttar Pradesh in July 2019. She was succeeded as Madhya Pradesh Governor by the incumbent Lalji Tandon.

As the 15th and thus far the only female Chief Minister of Gujarat, she was the immediate successor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding the office from May 2014-August 2016, after which she was succeeded by the incumbent Vijay Rupani.

85-year-old Lalji Tandon, meanwhile, was hospitalised on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. In a bulletin on Saturday, the hospital said that he was in stable condition and recovering slowly.