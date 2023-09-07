Home

MP HORROR: Gwalior Woman Throws 3-Yr-Old Son From Terrace After He Caught Her Having Illicit Relations With Neighbour

The child caught his mother, Jyoti Rathore, having sex with a neighbour, leading the woman to throw her own son to death from the terrace.

Representational Image (Freepik)

New Delhi: In a horrifying incident, a woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior allegedly murdered her son by throwing off the terrace after the child caught his mother having sex with a neighbour. According to reports, the accused woman, identified as Jyoti Rathore, hurled her toddler son off the terrace fearing he might expose her illicit affair to her husband.

However, the brutal crime came to light when in a strange turn of events, Jyoti reportedly started having nightmares after killing her son and ultimately confessed the crime to her husband Dhyan Singh, India Today reported.

Singh, a police constable, recorded his wife’s confession and filed a complaint with the police based on which an FIR was registered against Jyoti and investigation started.

An official said that during investigation, it was revealed that Jyoti Rathore was having an illicit affair with her neighbour, identified as Uday Indauliya.

Giving details citing Jyoti’s confession, the official said that the incident took place on April 28 when Dhyan Singh was holding the inauguration ceremony of his new shop. Jyoti’s lover Uday Indauliya was among the friends, relatives and acquaintances invited by Singh to the event.

However, while everyone was preoccupied at the inauguration party, Jyoti and her lover Uday whisked off to the former’s terrace where they started having sex. But much to Jyoti’s shock, his toddler son followed her and found his mother engaged in a compromising position with the neighbour.

Shocked and frightened that the child might expose her illicit affair, Jyoti hurled her 3-year-old son from the terrace, causing fatal injuries to the toddler who succumbed at a hospital on the next day.

Jyoti told everyone that her son died in an accidental fall from the terrace, everyone believed her and the matter seemed closed. However, Jyoti soon started having nightmares about the toddler son she murdered and ultimately confessed the crime to her husband who recorded it and filed a police complaint against.

Following the FIR and subsequent investigation, police arrested Jyoti Rathore and her boyfriend Uday Indauliya, an official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

