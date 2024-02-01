Home

Madhya Pradesh

MP HORROR: Gwalior Teen Gangraped At Gunpoint In Front Of Parents, 1 Held

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in front of her parents by three men on Monday night. The disturbing incident took place in a village of Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh News: A horrifying incident has come to the fore from Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh were a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in front of her parents by three men on Monday night.

A senior official said on Wednesday that the vile and disturbing incident took place in a village in the Bhanwarpur area of Gwalior district on Monday night but a police complaint in this regard was filed two days later.

The official said the accused assaulted the minor’s parents and then gangraped her at gunpoint, adding that the family had moved into the locality only a month ago.

“An incident occurred with a minor girl and her family in a village under Bhanwarpur police station limits in the district on Monday night in which the minor was gang raped and her parents were assaulted,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gajendra Vardhaman told news agency ANI.

The ASP said that based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s parents, the police have registered a case against three accused under sections 323, 376, 376d, 458, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, and started investigation in the case.

A PTI report quoting another senior police officer said one accused has been arrested by the police while two others are absconding and police has launched a manhunt to nab them at the earliest.

“One suspect had been detained. Searches are underway to arrest the other two who are on the run,” ASP Rishikesh Meena told news agency PTI.

ASP Meena said the arrested suspect is being interrogated and further investigation into the matter is underway.

10-year-old raped in Cuttack while returning from school

In a related incident, a 10-year-old girl, who lives in an orphanage, was allegedly raped in Odisha’s Cuttack when she was returning from school. According to the police, the incident happened in the College Square area near the Cuttack railway station on Monday afternoon when the girl was returning to the orphanage from school.

The minor victim is currently undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Railway SP Biranchi Prasad Dehury told PTI.

The child has been living in the orphanage after the death of her mother as her father is in jail, police said.

After the incident, she somehow managed to return to the orphanage and narrated what had happened to her. She was immediately admitted to the hospital and a police complaint was lodged.

A four-member police team is investigating the case, and has recorded the girl’s statement, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

