Madhya Pradesh Chickenpox Latest Update: The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday issued a health advisory after 31 chickenpox cases were detected in seven districts in the state.

Giving details to news agency PTI, Health Commissioner and Secretary (Health) Dr Sudam Khade said the chief medical and health officers of all districts have been directed to take action as per the advisory issued regarding the prevention and treatment of chickenpox.

"A total of 31 cases of fever with rashes have been registered in the last one month in Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Datia, Neemuch, Bhopal, Dhar and Khandwa districts. A presumptive diagnosis of chickenpox has come up in the clinical examination of these cases," Khade said.

He said chickenpox is a highly contagious disease and can infect children, pregnant women and adolescents.