‘He Died. I’m Also Dying’: MP Man Dies By Suicide After Friend Killed In Road Crash

A man in Madhya Pradesh hanged himself to death from a tree after his friend was killed in road accident, police said.

Madhya Pradesh News: Shattered by the loss of his close friend in a road accident, a 28-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree at Nalkheda on the Indore-Ahmedabad highway in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

As per the police, the deceased, identified as Kanti Singh, a resident of Jhabua district, recorded a video statement and sent it to his family members, before taking the extreme step on Tuesday night.

“I am telling everyone that my close friend has died and I am also dying. Don’t trouble my family members,” Kanto said in the video statement in his native tribal dialect of Jhabua, according to the police.

An official said that Kanti, in the video recorded before his suicide, said he was resorting to the extreme step as he was “deeply shattered by his friend’s death in the accident”, adding that he sent the video to his family and friends before doing the unthinkable.

Giving details, another official said that Kanti and his friend Narve Singh were involved in a an accident recently when they were travelling on a motorcycle. While Kanti survived the crash, his friend wasn’t so lucky and died due to injuries sustained in the accident.

“Two motorcycles collided on the highway, in which a man identified as Narve Singh (29) died while his friend Kanti survived. Both of them were friends and resided at Phuldanvadi in Jhabua district. They were returning home from Ujjain when the accident occurred,” Rajgarh police station in-charge Sanjay Rawat told news agency PTI.

Shattered and distraught due to the death of his friend, Kanti committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near the accident site, Rawat said.

He said that two persons on another motorcycle involved in the accident, suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Further investigation into the case is underway, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

