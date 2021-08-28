Bhopal: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 56-year-old civil engineer, depressed over being jobless for the last few months, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after killing his teenage son by slitting his throat with a tile cutter at their residence on the outskirts of Bhopal, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said. His wife, 50, had also consumed poison with the man and they had tried to kill their 14-year-old daughter by slitting her throat like their son. However, the mother-daughter duo has survived and they have been admitted to a hospital, a police official said, adding that the girl is said to be in a critical condition.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Suspecting Wife's Fidelity, Man Sews Her Genitals; Woman Asks Cops to Not Arrest Him

"The man, Ravi Thackeray, was jobless for the last three months. Due to the financial hardships and depression, he and his wife Ranjana, 50, decided to end their lives and kill their two children at their residence in Sahara Estate Township," Misrod Police Station Inspector Niranjan Sharma told PTI. "The couple slit the throats of their children using a tile cutter and then consumed poison. While their 16-year-old son Ritesh died, their daughter Gunjan survived," he said.

The mother-daughter duo has been admitted to the government-run Hamidia hospital, while the bodies of the man and his son have been sent for post-mortem, the inspector said. A case has been registered in this connection, he added.

(Based on PTI inputs)