New Delhi: In a bid to curb forced conversions, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet passed the Religious Freedom Bill 2020 on Saturday morning. Once enforced, it will include a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh for conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means.

Ahead of the Legislative Assembly session slated to be held later this month, the Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 was tabled at a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The bill will now be presented in the state Assembly.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that this will be the most stringent law in the country against religious conversion carried out by fraudulent means, allurement or threat. "This bill will replace the Religious Freedom Act of 1968 (after the approval by the state Assembly)," he added.

Under the new MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020, forced conversion of a minor, woman or a person from Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, would draw a minimum jail term of 2-10 years with a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra https://t.co/yYErFH85fH pic.twitter.com/rJM0lfZU3p — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

“Any marriage solemnized only for the purpose of converting a person will be considered null and void under the provisions of this proposed legislation. A provision is also being made that those willing to convert need to apply before the district administration two months prior”, Mishra added.