New Delhi: At least 11 people have died and eight others have fallen seriously ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Tuesday. Reports stated that the incident took place in two separate villages of Morena. While four people lost their lives in Pahawali village, seven were killed in Manpur.

Speaking to a news agency, Morena Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania said that the villagers consumed a white coloured liquor. "On Monday night, eleven people from Manpur and Pahawali villages died after consuming suspected spurious liquor. eight others fell seriously ill and they were referred to Gwalior for treatment", news agency PTI quoted Sujania as saying.

"The postmortem is underway and whether the liquor was poisonous or not will be ascertained after the autopsy reports come", the official said.