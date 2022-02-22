Madhya Pradesh Unlock Guidelines: As the coronavirus cases have drastically gone down in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday lifted all COVID restrictions. Apart from this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s office said the state government will also lift the night curfew in the state from Tuesday night.Also Read - Indian Railways Runs Shri Ramayana Yatra Train From Today. Check Routes, Ticket Fare, And How to Book Tickets

“The situation of coronavirus infection in the state is under control now. COVID-19 positivity rate has come down to less than 1 per cent. Keeping these circumstances in view, night curfew is being lifted from today midnight,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s office said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon. Also Read - Vitamin C, D and Zinc do not Lessen Your Chance of Dying From Covid-19: Study

Copy of the order: Also Read - With COVID Wave Subsiding, Odisha, Goa Among Other States Remove Extra Curbs. Check Details Here

The chief minister, however, said people must adopt COVID appropriate behaviour despite the withdrawal of curbs, adding that they must not be “careless” while celebrating Holi, Rangpanchami and other upcoming festivals.

The state government in December last year had imposed the night curfew amid a rise in cases due to the Omicron variant. All other pandemic curbs imposed in the state have already been withdrawn.

Corona cases: The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh on Monday reached 10,35,287 after the detection of 847 new cases, while the deaths of two patients took the toll to 10,717, a health department official told news agency PTI. The positivity rate dipped to 1.2 per cent from 1.3 per cent on Sunday.

According to the state health department, the recovery count stood at 10,17,673 after 1,475 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 6,897 active cases.