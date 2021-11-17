Madhya Pradesh Lockdown News: As the coronavirus cases have gone down, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to lift the lockdown curbs and night curfew from the state. Issuing a fresh order, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms, yoga centers, restaurants, clubs, schools, colleges, hostels, coaching classes will operate with 100% capacity.Also Read - South Korea to Cut Dosage Interval For Covid-19 Booster Shots For Senior Citizens

“Now that COVID-19 is in control in Madhya Pradesh, with a total of 78 active cases, we have decided to remove all the restrictions imposed during the pandemic,” CM Chouhan said in Bhopal. Also Read - Jammu Imposes Night Curfew Amid Surge In Covid Cases, People Asked To Follow Guidelines

The chief minister, however, said that every activity should be conducted following COVID-appropriate behaviour. “Masks & social distancing are mandatory,” he said and added that all shop owners, hostel students above 18 years of age, teachers and cinema hall staff need to be fully vaccinated. Also Read - As COVID-19 Cases Dip, Maha Allows 10,000 More Devotees to Visit Shirdi Shrine Per Day With Offline Passes