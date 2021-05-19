Bhopal: Looking at the lockdown guideline violations, police were seen going tough with people in cities across the country. One such incident has been captured on camera in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. A woman passerby was brutally kicked, punched and dragged on a road by a group of police personnel in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district for not wearing a mask amid COVID pandemic. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Govt Cancels Class 10 Board Exams, Postpones Class 12 Exams | Details Here

The incident happened when the woman along with her daughter was going to the market to buy groceries amid Covid restrictions. Also Read - Rs 5000/Month Pension For Children Who Lost Parents During Pandemic, MP CM Shivraj Singh Takes BIG Decision. Details

In the video that is going viral on social media, the woman was seen being thrashed by two policemen while she tries to free herself from them. In the process, she falls on the road several times and was seen struggling to get up. Also Read - Over 50 Black Fungus Cases Detected in MP, State to Establish Special Treatment Units For Patients

Another woman police officer was also seen trying to take her away in an official vehicle to take action against her. However, the woman refuses to get inside it. On the other hand, her daughter tries to pull her back from the vehicle. Unable to take the woman away in the vehicle, the police officer drags her by her hair while she screams on the road.

The woman was surrounded by police personnel on a road but nobody came to her rescue. However, this is not the first time that police personnel thrashing people while enforcing Covid guidelines. Such incidents have been reported in the recent past as well.

One incident of cruelty in Madhya Pradesh had also taken place on April 6, when a man in Indore was severely beaten up by two policemen for not wearing his mask properly.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 5,412 COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths, taking its tally to 7,42,718 and toll to 7,139. In May so far, Madhya Pradesh has added 1,79,391 cases and seen 1,523 deaths.